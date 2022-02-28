Greg Sestero, a star of 2003 cult classic "The Room," will visit Penn Cinema in Lititz in March for a special viewing and Q&A.

Entertainment Weekly called "The Room" the "Citizen Kane" of bad movies, as it's known for its over-the-top bad acting, shoddy writing and amateur filming.

Despite its infamy, the movie lives on as one of the internet's biggest inside jokes.

(Article continues after YouTube video.)

Sestero plays Mark, the main character opposite the writer, director and lead actor Tommy Wiseau.

He wrote a book about his experience working with the oft-chaotic Wiseau called "The Disaster Artist," which was turned into an Oscar-winning movie in 2017 featuring James and Dave Franco.

Sestero will visit Penn Cinema in Lititz for a special showing of "The Room" on Friday, March 18 at 7 p.m. He will welcome guests to the theater and stay afterward for a Q&A.

Tickets are $24 and are available at penncinema.com/TheRoom.