It's said that when South African miners weren't able to communicate with each other on the job, they danced.

The miners wore rubber Wellington boots, or gumboots, and they would attach bells to the boots so they made noise when they walked or danced.

They didn't know at the time that they would inspire an entire movement of dance — step dancing — which is still honored and celebrated to this day.

Crispus Attucks Community Center will host a competition Saturday dedicated to the art of both step dancing and hip hop dancing. The competition coincides with the community center's Black History Month programming.

Nine different step teams and three hip hop dance teams will compete this weekend for a chance to win trophies. Teams will be split up into middle school, high school and college teams.

If You Go What: Black History Month - Step Show & Dance Battle. When: Saturday starting at 6 p.m. Where: McCaskey East High School, 1051 Lehigh Ave., Lancaster. Cost: $15 via Eventbrite. Proceeds benefit Crispus Attucks Community Center's drill team, the Infamous Unstoppables. More info: lanc.news/CrispusAttucks

Derek Smith, assistant director at Crispus Attucks Community Center, says he was inspired by the Greek and fraternity-led step dance competitions held annually at Millersville University.

"It was the go-to event of the year," Smith, 40, says. "The goal was to bring it back, but also realize that that is a part of African American history."

Step teams use their bodies to create a beat, their steps creating a melodic sound. A few drill teams, like the Infamous Unstoppables at Crispus Attucks, will also compete. The dance styles are similar, though drill teams use drums.

This will be the Infamous Unstoppables' first foray into performing as a step team instead of a drill team.

"I'm really excited to do something we haven't done before," says Ace Domes, a 15-year-old student in the School District of Lancaster. "Getting close to first place in (the competition) would mean that we're good at what we do."

Domes first joined the Infamous Unstoppables drill team so she could spend time with her cousin. Her cousin eventually quit the dance team, but she stayed.

"It's something that's fun and gives me something to do when I don't have anything else to do," Domes says. Domes has danced in some capacity since she has been 2 years old.

Some teams are local, like teams from Crispus Attucks and Conestoga Valley School District, while others are traveling in from states like North Carolina, New Jersey, Virginia and Maryland.

"Folks have seen this before, but one thing we know is that the excitement is always there, because it's something (audience members) can resonate with," says Josh Hunter, director of the Crispus Attucks Community Center. "You have people from all walks of life who will be in the crowd to bring that community aspect forward."

The emphasis for the event is celebrating African roots and traditions, honoring the "trailblazers before us," Hunter says. But it's also a means of giving students a platform to dance and see people on stage who look like them.

"We really want to make sure we're intentional about creating a space for people who are up and coming," Hunter, 31, says. "There's a really important emphasis on Black and brown representation of seeing folks like them on the stage."

Though events like these celebrate African traditions and cultures, everybody regardless of race is welcome to enjoy the competition.

"It comes from the roots. The roots are why performing, why entertainment, why representation is important all the way around," Hunter says. "For us, it's really leaning into that value of providing and creating a space where people feel welcomed, valued, seen and heard, especially now more than ever."

Crispus Attucks Community Center hosts events year round. For more information about upcoming events, visit lanc.news/CrispusAttucks.