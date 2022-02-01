CAP Crispus Attucks 2.jpg
The Crispus Attucks Community Center, a part of the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County, is celebrating Black History Month with a series of events promoting African American heritage.

The slate of events includes grab-and-go lunches, cooking workshops, interviews with local leaders in the faith community, a fashion show and more.

The Crispus Attucks Community Center, which has been a part of the Lancaster County community for nearly a century, will host all events at their location at 407 Howard Avenue in Lancaster, except for Soulful Sundays events and a Quiz Bowl event, which will be livestreamed.

Here’s what’s happening:

Say Their Name art display: an outdoor collaborative collage art display by Lancaster-based artist Keisha Finnie will be on exhibit at 407 Howard Ave. throughout the month of February.

Soul Food Thursdays: free grab-and-go lunches every Thursday in February from 11 a.m. to noon. Meals include smothered chicken, red beans and rice, green beans and potato on Feb. 3; jambalaya, fried cabbage and corn bread on Feb. 10; chicken liver, mashed potatoes, collard greens on Feb. 17 and fried chicken, baked mac 'n' cheese and sweet potatoes on Feb. 24.

Taste of Africa cooking workshop: a free cooking workshop in partnership with Nutrition Education / SNAP-Ed on Mondays Feb. 7,14, 21 and March 7 and 14 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Registration is required. Email vsmith@caplanc.org to register and find more info. 

Soulful Sundays: An interview series with local leaders in the faith community will be broadcast over YouTube and Facebook on Feb. 6 (Just As I Am Ministries) and Feb. 20 (Bright Side Baptist Church).

Fashion Show: A free fashion show takes place on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. 

Quiz Bowl: A Black history-themed trivia competition takes place over Zoom on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. The prize for student division is a Nintendo Switch and the prize for the adult division is $500 to the charity of their choice. Register to compete by sending an email to vsmith@caplanc.org

Find more info at caplanc.org/aahistory.

