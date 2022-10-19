As if the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t terrifying enough, writer and director Carrie King and the Rock Lititz-based production company Aurora Films are working on a feature-length thriller called “Creturs.” The film is set on a small family farm during the pandemic in 2020.

According to a blog post on aurorafilms.com, “Creturs” is about a family living on a small farm during the pandemic in 2020 and, while learning to live with the “new normal," they discover they’re not the only ones living on the farm. The ominous, but apt, tagline for a pandemic-era horror film is: "There are some monsters you have to learn to live with."

The film focuses on a fictional family, but it’s also being made by King and her family. King plays a lead role in the film and so does her husband Jake and children Rivers as “Asher” and Sage as “Lucy.”

The film is in production on the Kings' Washington Boro farm. And, according to the blog post, post production on “Creturs” is set to begin in 2023.

“Creturs” is being produced by writer and director Carrie King, Todd Shill, Robert Black, and Dan Giangiulio, who is the director of photography on the film. Shill, who opened the Midtown Cinema in Harrisburg, has produced the horror documentary “Rough Cut” (2009) and was involved in the making of several TV series including VH1’s “My True Crime Story,” Netflix’s “Deaf U,” TLC’s “Return to Amish” and others. Black is the general manager and a partner at Aurora Films and produced Aurora Films' first feature “Another Harvest Moon” (2010), which was also shot in Lancaster and is available to steam on Prime Video. "Creturs" is Aurora Films' second feature film.

Follow along with the film’s progress and see behind the scenes content at @cretursfilm on Instagram.