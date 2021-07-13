An East Drumore Township lumber company made a nightmarish find Tuesday morning when they uncovered the remains of a 50-year-old doll inside a log.

The dismembered head, torso and legs of the aging toy were discovered inside a maple log at Groff & Groff Lumber at 858 Scotland Road, said Douglas Grove, the company’s owner. The unsettling discovery was made by two employees who were slicing the log.

“We find stuff in logs all the time,” said Grove, 36, “but this was a really odd thing. It was very disturbing to find a doll looking out at you through a log.”

Employees found the doll “creepy,” Grove said, but nevertheless removed it from the log. The doll was then placed in Grove’s office, where he doesn’t want it to stay for long.

“Let it go creep somebody else out,” he said.

The only clue as to the doll’s age is the date 1971, which is stamped on the back of its head.

Grove estimated that the doll was in the tree for 30 to 40 years before it was sliced open Tuesday.

“I think somebody’s mean older brother probably stuffed the doll in the crotch of the tree and it grew over it and they completely forgot about it,” he said.

Customers began flooding Groff & Groff with suggestions on social media as to what to do with the doll, with some suggesting it be burned along with the log – an option Grove said was not economically feasible.

Other customers offered to purchase the slab of log with the doll, suggesting the unique find be preserved in epoxy.

“More power to them, but I wouldn’t do it” Grove said. “I wouldn’t want that creepy thing in my house.”

If the wooden slab is to be sold, it likely won’t be anytime soon. The slab will be dried for another two years and then treated in a kiln before it’s available for sale.

Grove said the doll will be kept with the log in the meantime.

“I don’t want it near me at all,” he said.