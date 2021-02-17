If you're tired of being on Zoom for meetings at this point, imagine having to spend 24 hours using the platform.

That's exactly what participants in this year's edition of 24 Hour Plays are going to do this weekend.

On Saturday, Feb. 20, six directors, six writers, and close to 30 actors will premiere six plays that they'll have spent most of the previous 24 hours creating from scratch. And instead of writing in breakout rooms and performing on stage, the whole process will take place virtually this year, from each play's inception and planning to its premiere.

The concept of writing, casting and then performing plays in the span of a day officially started in New York City in 1995, and celebrates its tenth season in Lancaster this weekend.

The plays will be performed live at 7 p.m. on Saturday, and access is on a "pay what you feel" basis.

2020 was supposed to be the event's 10th year running, but it was canceled and then rescheduled, with hopes for in-person performing eventually dashed.

"We kept thinking, 'Well, maybe we'll get to the point where we'll be able to do something, but it will be a little bit different,'" says Lydia Brubaker, executive director of Creative Works of Lancaster, who runs the event yearly. "And I think we've just all realized that we're in it for the long haul here."

Though the actors, writers and directors will have less physical space to create these works, some things will remain the same - the grueling writing process, from roughly 10:30 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. on Saturday, followed by several hours of rehearsal before the plays premiere.

Shumaker, the local event design company, will be lending a hand to help develop a virtual space conducive to imagination, as opposed to previous years when they provided set dressing and lighting fixtures.

"I think we're going to encourage people to really think about the environment they're going to be in for the performances and how to maximize what they have available to them," says Brubaker. "The people that we're working with on a regular basis are still craving the creative outlet. For a lot of them, they're people who like to do projects in short spans of time because they have other full time work and need the flexibility to do theater. "

Before the evening's official start at 7 p.m., there will be a behind the scenes pre-show as well as a look through the Creative Works archives at 6 p.m. Brubaker says she is looking forward to seeing how the cast and crew unite in a new, challenging way.

"We see it as kind of an opportunity for growth for people, too. So perhaps, if there's somebody who is typically an actor is interested in trying to direct, this is an opportunity to give them a shot at that in a low-stakes way."