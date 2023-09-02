If you and a few friends or coworkers have the chops to create a boat from recycled materials and float it down the Pequea Creek, now's your chance to make it happen.

Sickman's Mill, at 671 Sand Hill Road in Pequea, will host music nonprofit Music For Everyone's third-annual Pequea Creek Races competition and fundraiser Sept. 15-17.

Teams pay $500 to register and get a supply package from Snavely's Hardware and Howell's Glass on Sept. 15. Teams return Sept. 16 to build the boat, and then Sept. 17, teams race their boats down the Pequea Creek to see who can make it past the finish line fastest.

There will also be prizes awarded for creativity, beauty, humor and design.

In the boat races' first year, in 2021, nine boats competed. Last year, 14 boats competed. The event brings out several hundred spectators and raises thousands of dollars for Music For Everyone.

For more information, visit lanc.news/MFEPequea2023.

