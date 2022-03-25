Beau Billingslea walked into the conference room before an interview with LNP|LancasterOnline wearing a T-shirt featuring a logo parodying Starbucks, but instead with Jet Black from "Cowboy Bebop" in the center, and the text around it saying "Jet Black Coffee."

Billingslea voiced the loveable-yet-gruff Jet in the English dub of "Cowboy Bebop," which was released in the late 1990s, thrusting him into the scene as a prominent voice actor. (A reboot of the series, which Billingslea did not act in, was released in 2021 on Netflix.)

At this year's Zenkaikon, which runs from March 25 to 27, Billingslea is one of the featured guest actors, alongside Kari Wahlgren ("Rick and Morty"), Debi Derryberry ("Jimmy Neutron") and Mick Wingert ("Arcane: League of Legends").

He'll host several panels over the weekend, sign autographs and meet with fans. New to Zenkaikon? Read this primer.

But, before he launched into a weekend full of anime, sci-fi and general nerd festivities, he sat down with LNP|LancasterOnline for a Q&A about "Cowboy Bebop," being a voice actor and what he's looking forward to most at Zenkaikon. This conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

Of course, you're most known for voicing Jet Black from "Cowboy Bebop." Would you say he's one of your favorite characters you've played, or are there other roles that are maybe a little more under-rated than they should be?

I have to say, he is my favorite character. The characters that you voice are kind of like your children; you don't wanna say one is your favorite. But "Cowboy Bebop" has changed my life, and I love hearing stories from the fans of how they came on board to be a fan and how its effected their lives. So, yeah, Jet Black is one of my favorite guys. There is a guy, Oji, from "The Legend of Black Heaven," that was the lead character; I voiced him. I was saving the universe with my music. (Billingslea sings a guitar melody while playing air guitar). It never really took off. And when I go to conventions, every now and then there's one or two people that say I watched "Legend of Black Heaven" and it was wonderful. He was one of those characters you mentioned that didn't really get play. Ay from "Naruto: Shippuden" is also one of my favorite guys. But yeah, Jet is my favorite guy. (Billingslea gestures toward his shirt).

I love your shirt; it's adorable.

My wife, she got a bunch of them for me. At first she got one, and I said, ah, well I'll wear them to conventions. And she said, OK, we're going to have to get you more than one. You're going to have the convention funk going on, so. She sends me off with at least three of them.

So, keeping on with "Cowboy Bebop." Why do you think it resonates with audiences more than 20 years since it first debuted?

Probably because of its humanity. I think all of the main characters are flawed in their own way and grasping to get a good grip on life, trying to overcome challenges from the past as well as into the present, you know, trying to make a living and get some Woolongs (currency in "Cowboy Bebop"). Trying to avoid Faye stealing my Woolongs. I don't know if you remember that episode where she robbed us of our Woolongs and took off, and then she called for help. She got into a fix, so she said "Jet, I need help!" And I said, (slipping into Jet Black voice) "Oh, sure, you steal my Woolongs and now you need help!" I think the writing is really germane to many peoples' experiences in life. I think the audience relates to it from that standpoint. And then there's the music. The music is awesome; it's just magic. From "Tank," the opening song, all the way through.

The dub was well done, we took a lot of time. We did it in '98, and Mary Elizabeth was directing it. But, we had time. A lot of times, we're rushing through on projects, but we had the luxury of time with "Cowboy Bebop" to make sure the dub was as good as it could be. All of the elements seemed to have come together, in addition to the chemistry that we had as the voice actors. All of the guest actors were wonderful as well. The main cast, we're still a family. We still have an open text line, as a family. It was meant to be. When we were first doing it, it was just a gig — a fun gig — but I didn't know what it was. I don't think any of us auditioned. We were asked to do it. When we came in for "Cowboy Bebop," I'm thinking cowboys, so I'm (slipping into western accent) talking like a cowboy, you know? Spitting in a spittoon, riding horses. And Mary said, "actually, no, that's not it. Cowboys are bounty hunters from the future, and Bebop's your ship, and you're chasing the bad guys. So let's do something really unusual: let's just use your voice." And I was thinking, well that's boring. Everything seemed to fall together: the chemistry, the music, the writing.

It's a show with a heart, I think. I say that because of the feedback I get from the fans, expressing how the show has affected them. Of course, it warms the heart to know that something you done has had a positive effect on people's lives. We know we're not doing brain surgery, but we have heard over and over again about how it has had a positive impact.

By the time you guys were finished recording the English dub, did you know it was going to be something special, or was it kind of a surprise?

It was a surprise, I would say. It took a while for me to absorb the impact, but I never imagined that it would be what it has become. In a certain way, it's reflective of life itself. We all have trials and tribulations; no one's life is perfect. We all have ups and downs and it's just a matter of how you deal with the bumps in the road.

How do you channel a character before you portray them?

Any actor, voice actor or live action, you try to find a commonality of yourself within the character. That's one of the things with Jet. I am a father, I have a son and a daughter. Faye and Spike are like my niece and nephew, I guess. So, that's one of the ways that I related to Jet as a character. You do what you can to meld yourself, or a part of yourself, to your character. With the help of the director and the writers, you fill it out. Put the meat on the bones, so to speak. When I get an audition, I like to get a rendering of the character, and I kind of get a feel for the character. So many of the characters I voice, they're just crazy monsters. I would like to think, maybe there's no place in here (gestures toward chest) that's a crazy monster.When we audition, a lot of times we don't get a lot of information. They're code-named, so we don't know what we're doing.

Are you looking forward to any of the panels, be it as a spectator or a main presenter?

I like the panels where the fans get a chance to interact with me, ask questions. I like it when they come to my table, because then I get to ask them questions. I like all kinds of panels. I usually do a panel about Beau Billingslea, where they can ask me questions about my life. I'm going to be doing a panel to discuss the difference between on-camera acting and voice acting. Tomorrow (Saturday, March 26), we're going to be doing a reading of a script with Kari Wahlgren and Debi Derryberry. It's going to be fun. I love the panels and anytime I can interact with fans. It makes my day.