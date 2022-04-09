Award-winning country star Tracy Lawrence will perform in Lancaster County this summer.

The American Music Theatre recently announced it added Lawrence to its lineup.

Lawrence is known for hits like "Can't Break It to My Heart," "If the Good Die Young" and "My Second Home," among other songs.

He also hosts the syndicated radio show "Honky Tonkin' With Tracy Lawrence," which plays '80s to '00s country hits with commentary and special guests.

Lawrence will perform at the American Music Theatre on Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale April 16, and range in cost from $39 to $59.

For more information, visit amtshows.com.