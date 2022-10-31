Country music star Scotty McCreery, best known for winning season 10 of "American Idol," will perform in Lancaster County next spring.

The multi-award-winning musician will perform at the American Music Theatre on April 28, 2023, at 8 p.m.

McCreery is best known for songs like "Five More Minutes," "This Is It," "I Love You This Big," "See You Tonight" and "Feelin' It."

This isn't McCreery's first local show — he performed at the American Music Theatre in 2012, 2014, 2019 and 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, and they will range in cost from $59-$79. For more information, visit amtshows.com.