Harrisburg University Presents is not letting up on concert announcements.

Joining the 20 previously announced concerts set between now and September is the masked country singer Orville Peck. Peck will perform at XL Live in Harrisburg on Friday, July 28.

Tickets are $48 and go on sale this Friday, April 21.

Peck first hit the scene with 2019's "Pony." Most recently, Peck released the album "Bronco" in 2022 and currently stars as a judge on the Apple TV+ music competition show "My Kind of Country."

For more information on this and other HU Presents shows, visit concertseries.harrisburgu.edu.