Country singer Morgan Wallen, perhaps best known for hits like "Whiskey Glasses" and "Chasin' You," will perform in Hershey next spring.

Wallen, alongside popular country opening acts Bailey Zimmerman and Ernest, will perform at the Hersheypark Stadium on May 18 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the general public go on sale next Friday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

Wallen kicks off his "One Night At A Time World Tour" in March, which includes Australia and New Zealand.

Wallen's 2022 tour sold out at 11 venues and broke attendance records at three venues.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.

