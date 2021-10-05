In pre-COVID times, radio station WIOV's country music concert, I-105 Fallfest, would draw over 10,000 people.

In fact, the event grew so large, it had to move from its original home at Long's Park, and from its next home, Overlook Community Campus, to the Maple Grove Raceway in Berks County in 2019.

Event coordinators canceled 2020's Fallfest before they announced the lineup, citing concerns about COVID-19.

But, Fallfest is back this year. The event will return to Maple Grove Raceway on Sunday, Oct. 10, with a full lineup of artists, including country star Lee Brice.

Here's what you need to know before you go to this year's Fallfest.

The basics

General admission for Fallfest is $10, and tickets must be purchased in advance on its website. VIP tickets, which would cost $30, are sold out. Children ages 6 and older will require a ticket, but those age 5 or under are free.

Parking passes cost $10, and VIP parking passes, which let you park in the lot closest to the entrance, cost $25. Handicap parking spaces are limited and cost $10. The lots open at 8:30 a.m.

Make sure to bring your own blanket and/or chairs, as the concert will feature "festival seating," according to the Fallfest website. The event is rain-or-shine.

Who's playing

The concert officially kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with Lancaster-based country/rock group Fast Lane. See LNP | LancasterOnline's 2017 interview with the band here.

Other performers include Nathan Merovich, Tenille Arts, Nate Barnes, Tyler Farr and Lee Brice.

Brice, the headliner for the country music festival, is best known for songs "One of Them Girls" and "I Hope You're Happy Now." His songs have over 2.2 billion streams to date.

Brice is slated to perform at 4:30 p.m.

Food, drink options

What's a festival without plenty of options for foods and drinks?

According to Fallfest's website, food vendors include: Stampede BBQ, Johnny's Pizza, JP Concessions (ice cream, funnel cakes), Bricker's Fries & Chicken, Just a Little Twisted (pretzels, stromboli), Just a Little More (Italian sausage, cheesesteaks), Island Noodles, Orangeade Fresh Squeezed, Rita's Italian Ice, Uncle Jerry's Kettle Corn, Bucktown Grill and Nitro Grill.

The event will also offer alcoholic beverages for sale, both canned and on tap.

Coolers are not allowed, and outside food and drink are not permitted.

For more information, visit wiov.com/fallfest.