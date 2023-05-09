Those expecting to see country singer Morgan Wallen on May 19 at Hersheypark Stadium will have to wait a little longer.

Wallen recently announced that he would postpone all concerts for the next six weeks after doctors discovered vocal cord damage.

"They told me I re-injured my vocal cords, and that I have vocal fold trauma. Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that's what I'm gonna do," Wallen says on Instagram Tuesday.

Hershey Entertainment confirmed Tuesday on Twitter that Wallen's upcoming show is one of the postponed concerts, urging ticketholders to keep their tickets, as they'll be honored at the rescheduled show.

Wallen, known for songs like "Last Night" and "Whiskey Glasses," has performed in Hershey twice as an opener for Florida Georgia Line. This will be Wallen's first Hershey performance as the headliner.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com