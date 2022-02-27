For the better part of the last decade, and certainly for what feels like longer than that, the prevailing trend in denim fashion was making jeans as skinny and slim-fitting as possible. But lately, a host of different styles have made their debut, reinvigorating the denim domain with an overdue variety of fun looks and flair that we can’t wait to tell you about. Two major themes emerging this year are comfort and an “anything goes” mentality. (Anything except the skinny jean, that is. We’ll share some advice on how to transition away from your beloved jeggings later.) But for now, let’s dive into the top jean trends of 2022 and how to style them.

The Mom Jean

Hidden beneath a cloak of high-waisted, loosely fitted denim, moms have understood the practical benefits of this comfortable style for decades. Slap on a pair of mom jeans and everything from your mood to your maneuverability will improve. It’s no wonder this roomy silhouette has made its way back to the runway. Whether you’re trying this look for the first time or you pioneered its debut, we have some tips to help you pull off the mom jean in the modern era.

According to our resident Gen-Z-er Lexie Witgenstein, mom jeans look best when paired with a crop top or a slim-fitting shirt. You can even wear your mom jeans with a graphic tee for an ultra-casual, yet trendy vibe. Lexie recommends finishing this look with a chunky sneaker, like an A1, or a Doc Marten boot for some edge.

Chances are, you’re going to fall in love with this look. Because let’s be honest…moms are always right!

Tip: Tucking shirts into mom jeans improves the look.

The Straight Leg Jean

You really can’t go wrong with a straight leg jean for 2022. This look is trending in a multitude of colors, including browns, greens, pinks and all denim washes from light to dark. You might also notice the patchwork look gaining momentum this year, especially in the straight leg design. Wondering how to style this look? The youngest generation of trendsetters is wearing straight leg jeans very casually with an untucked, oversized T-shirt. If you prefer a tidier look, you can still dress casually by pairing dark-wash denim pants with a tucked-in denim button-down shirt. Almost anything goes this year and the ‘90s denim-on-denim look is no exception.

Tip: Dress up your straight leg with a heel, specifically one with an ankle strap.

The Flare & Bell Bottom Jean

If you have a ‘70s soul, you’ll be diggin’ this season’s revival of the flare and bell bottom pant. The dramatic silhouette of this jean style begs to be the center of attention and there are a few tricks that you can employ to make it so. First, tuck in your shirt so that the entire length of your denim is in view. Next, add a belt. This will enhance the hourglass shape that you’ve already started to create by tucking in your favorite shirt. Last, give yourself a boost with a pair of platform shoes. There’s a reason why everyone sported this classic combination in the ‘70s; the lift that you get from a platform prevents your pant from dragging on the ground, which elongates your figure and allows your flare to flow without bunching.

Tip: Your jean should hover right above the ground, covering at least ¾ of your shoe.

Goodbye, Skinny Jeans?

If you’re over the age of 30, you’ll want to sit down: According to fashion forecasters and Gen-Z-ers alike, the skinny jean trend that’s dominated the fashion industry for years is officially dead. Those born between 1997 and 2012 are looking for ways to set themselves apart and one of those ways is through fashion. As the youngest generation of influencers, this group hasn’t had as much time to become attached to any one style. But closing the decade-long chapter on skinny jeans doesn’t come quite as easily for all of us. I’ve built an entire wardrobe around my favorite dark blue skinny jeans and I’m certainly not ready to say goodbye without a fight. After conducting some industry research, I’ve discovered that there is a way to pull off the skinny jean this year without creating a fashion faux pas. Here’s how to pull off the look if you still love sporting your skinnies:

Opt for a slim fitting stiff denim instead of a stretchy jegging

Choose a light washed, distressed or black denim; avoid basic dark blue.

Pair your skinny jeans with a light, flowy blouse

Tip: Chunky shoes of any variety look great with skinny jeans.

Ready to Try These Trending Styles?

Here are tips for a successful shopping trip.

Always buying clothes that look the same? Pretend you’re styling someone else during your next shopping trip. This technique will help you pick different colors and designs.

Take a friend for feedback—we’re our own worst critics!

The shirt you wear shopping might not complement the jeans you’re trying on. Grab a shirt that matches to help you truly envision the look so that you don’t mistakenly say no to a great pair of pants.

If you like a style but you think it’s “too wild” for you, it could be perfect! Give yourself some time to adjust to your new look before ruling it out.