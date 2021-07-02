The North Museum of Nature and Science recently opened the show “Coney Island: Visions of an American Dreamland.”

The exhibit, a traveling show by the National Endowment for the Humanities, runs through Aug. 8.

The exhibit shows how Coney Island’s attractions have become a touchstone for American mass culture and popular recreation, according to a news release.

Artifacts and hands-on interactive exhibits — including photos, film clips, post cards and other ephemera — show how the modern American mass-culture industry was born at Coney Island, according to the release.

The exhibit also shows how artists have been inspired by Coney Island over the past 150 years.

The exhibit has five chronological sections:

• Down at Coney Isle (1861-1894) examines the genesis of the resort.

• The World’s Greatest Playground (1895-1929) shows the explosion of entertainment accessible to the masses in parks like Steeplechase, Dreamland and Luna Park.

• The Nickel Empire (1930-1939) demonstrates how Coney Island served as an affordable diversion during the Great Depression.

• A Coney Island of the Mind (1940-1961) shows how the attraction reflected American life during and after World War II.

• Requiem for a Dream (1962-2008) traces the amusement park’s decline in the modern age.

The North Museum is open 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Timed tickets to the museum must be ordered in advance, as capacity is limited. Tickets are $9 for adults, $8 for 65 and older and ages 3 to 17; free for children younger than 3. Visit northmuseum.org for details and tickets.