Natalie Raff, a rising eighth-grade student at Conestoga Valley Middle School/Conestoga Valley Virtual Academy, won the national title for her age group at the U.S. National Irish Dance Championships, held July 6-10 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Natalie, 13, has qualified for the World Championships in Belfast, Ireland, in April 2022.

Natalie is a student at the Hooley School of Irish Dance, which sent 14 dancers to compete.

“Where Irish dancing is all about straight arms and intense rhythmic footwork, Natalie is a bit of an unusual champion — she happens to have been born with a short left arm that is fused at 90 degrees,” a news release reads. “She followed in her big sister Olivia’s footsteps in the Irish dance scene, and doesn’t let something like a bent arm hold her back.”

At the national championships, Natalie danced three rounds, with segments dedicated to both hard and soft shoes.

See a video of Natalie's final round below.