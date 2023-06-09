Playwright and producer Peter Fenton will make his off-Broadway debut Saturday with his play, “Abandon All Hope.”

The dramedy debuts during the Rogue Theater Festival for one show only, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Theatre Row on 42nd Street in New York City. The performance at the 50-seat black box theater is sold out.

“It’s both the smallest and biggest stage that one of my shows has ever been on,” says Fenton, a 2013 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School. He now lives in New Hope, Bucks County.

“Abandon All Hope” is a retelling of Jean Paul Sarte’s 1944 existentialist play “No Exit,” which contains perhaps Sarte’s most famous phrase: “Hell is other people.” And, like Sarte, Fenton set his play in hell.

“I feel like other people expose what we don't like about ourselves,” says Fenton. “That's what I choose to take away from the phrase ‘Hell is other people.’”

Fenton has been crafting plays for the stage for half of his life.

Not half of his adult life. Half of his entire life.

Fenton, 27, wrote his first play, a comedy adventure called “Good Knight and Goodbye,” when he was 13. His eighth grade English teacher Sue Fisher was so impressed that she directed a production of it starring Fenton and his classmates at Conestoga Valley Middle School, now Gerald G. Huesken Middle School.

And Fisher knows a thing or two about young talent – the now-retired teacher also helped foster a love of theater in actor Jonathan Groff during his time as a Conestoga Valley student.

On Saturday, Fisher will be in the audience for Fenton’s latest play. Fisher made a significant financial contribution to the play’s budget, but did not specify the amount.

“I believed in Peter in eighth grade, and I believe in him now,” says Fisher, who also directed Fenton’s second comedy “The Thousand Year Rose” in 2017. “I’m deeply committed to helping him be successful and I wanted to make sure this production got off to a healthy start. I saw it as one less thing for him to worry about.”

Which is good, because Fenton has plenty of other things to worry about before the performance.

“I haven't been married but it feels a lot like I'm planning a wedding,” says Fenton, who is both the writer, producer and stage manager on the show, “There's just so many logistics and so many details to pull together.”

Making the stars align

Fenton says he describes his producer role as getting all the stars to align so the art can happen.

Oh yeah, that’s the other thing. The stars of the show needed to meet in real life.

The actors met for the first time in-person Wednesday night, just days before the show’s debut. Before that, all the rehearsals and blocking were done exclusively over Zoom.

“The biggest challenge, of course, was directing on Zoom. No one was in the same room. But the rehearsal was fun,” says director Gorman Ruggiero. “I started diagramming all the blocking shots at my desk while working with (the actors) on Zoom. That was the other big challenge. But as far as getting the emotional content … that wasn't that difficult. The actors are outstanding in terms of the amount of time and effort they're putting into this.”

A few days after Easter, Fenton received notice that “Abandon All Hope” had been accepted to the Rogue Theater Festival. Fenton and his producing partner Avery Kellington (whose real name is Patricia Keleman) began the mad dash to find a director and a cast and begin rehearsing.

Luckily, Fenton knew just where to turn to begin filling the key positions. He worked as an extra on the 2020 film “Calf Rope,” which was shot in Lancaster by Dadley Productions, where he met Kellington and Ruggiero, who starred in the film.

Fenton approached Kellington with the idea of playing Teresa in “Abandon All Hope” and she was immediately intrigued by the character.

“I read the role of Teresa, who's this trickster demon, and I was absolutely entranced,” says Kellington, who grew up in Lebanon County but now lives in Marietta, Georgia. “It is a devil of a role for an actress of a certain age, which I am. I call myself an ‘autumn chicken.’ But she's just fabulous. There's so many layers to her and Peter and I have worked over the last 18 months to really develop her backstory.”

As producing partners, Fenton and Avery are exploring other opportunities to extend the show after its off-Broadway debut. They’re also working on a prequel story.

Hell in a dorm room

Fenton wrote the script for “Abandon All Hope” after being laid off from a theater job due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and moving back in with his parents, Jim and Beth Fenton- which for some could be kind of hell. But, Fenton says, his parents were very supportive. And his father, Jim, also an author, was an early reader of the first drafts of “Abandon All Hope” and offered some constructive criticism.

“We watched ‘Abandon All Hope’ develop from its infancy,” says Jim Fenton, of Ephrata. “He continues to grow and deepen his abilities - which started at a very early age. Seeing it all come to fruition is, frankly, pretty awesome.”

Fenton’s vision of hell is a cramped college dorm room – with two beds for three damned souls. Three recently deceased college students: Melissa Jones, a scrappy activist played by Yuliana Sleme; Sean Liu, a cocky analyst played by Jonathan P. Chen and Evan Daigle, a naive evangelical played by Michael De Los Angeles, find themselves face-to-face with a fun-loving former-actress-turned-demon Teresa, which forces them to reckon with their sins.

“I think this is an instant classic,” Ruggiero says. “The writing is absolutely top quality – like Tennessee Williams.”

Fenton takes Sarte’s bleak vision and plays much of it for laughs, but the themes of the story are often serious, poignant and personal.

“My relationship with organized religion changed very suddenly the first time that somebody looked me in the eyes and said, ‘Peter, you're going to hell,’” Fenton says.

Fenton says he experienced some difficulty as gay man who grew up in the conservative Christian world.

“There are a lot of Christians who believe someone like me is going to hell, who I believe are good people,” says Fenton. “They've just been so entrenched in this belief system that they can't see any other way.”

Fenton took aim at some of those views with his character Evan Daigle, who after proselytizing in the street to his girlfriend who comes out as gay to him, is hit by a bus and sent to hell.

“There’s something so cathartic about smushing a homophobe with a bus,” says Fenton with a laugh.

Ultimately, despite the title – taken from a line from Dante’s “Inferno” – Fenton’s “Abandon All Hope,” offers a kinder, more generous and less grim vision of humanity than Sarte’s original.

“I think people are people. Before soebody is straight or gay or Republican or Democrat, they're a person first,” says Fenton. “I want to leave people with more hope than they came in with.”

MORE INFO To learn more about Peter Fenton’s work or to stay up-to-date on future showings of “Abandon All Hope,” visit bypeterfenton.com