A Conestoga farmer is included in “This American Dairy Farmer,” a digital series highlighting local dairy farms.

Ed Facer, dairy manager at Star Rock Farms in Conestoga, educates children about agriculture. In Facer’s episode of the digital series, he shared how he rode his bike 7 miles daily as a boy to work on a farm and be close to cows. He’s helped share that passion with future generations, giving thousands of students access to virtual tours of Star Rock Farms.

“Someone’s got to feed the world, and I want to be part of it,” Facer said in a news release.

“This American Dairy Farmer” is produced by the American Dairy Association North East. Facer’s episode premiered Nov. 9 and is available to view below.

See more episodes from the series at AmericanDairy.com.