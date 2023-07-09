A concert version of the musical “Ragtime” is being staged Saturday night, July 15, as part of a gala benefit by the Fulton Theatre in Lancaster.

To mark the end of the Fulton’s 170th birthday season, Marc Robin, the Fulton’s executive artistic producer, says, “we’re doing an enormous fundraiser for the Fulton — our first gala in four or five years.”

Robin says the event, a sung-through concert version of “Ragtime,” features a 28-piece orchestra and a 60-member cast that includes Broadway and touring performers along with members of the local theater community.

The cast will be wearing gowns and tuxedos rather than costumes, but “you’ll definitely get a sense of the show,” Robin says. “I can’t wait to hear it.”

Nearly 50 years ago, E.L. Doctorow wrote “Ragtime,” an award-winning novel about three demographic groups that crossed paths in New York in the early years of the 20th century. This book about the interactions among members of the white upper class, Black citizens striving for equality and European immigrants seeking a new life was made into a film in 1981 and the Tony Award-winning stage musical in 1998.

“Ragtime” tells the stories of characters including Coalhouse Walker Jr., a Black piano player who becomes radicalized as he fights against prejudice and for a life with his beloved, Sarah; Tateh, an Eastern European immigrant seeking a new, American life for himself and his daughter; and Mother, a member of an upper-class family whose life changes when she finds an abandoned baby. Historical figures, such as Harry Houdini, Emma Goldman and Booker T. Washington, are woven into the story.

At the Fulton gala, Coalhouse will be sung by Nathaniel Stampley, whose Broadway roles have included Old Deuteronomy in “Cats” and Mister in “The Color Purple.” Max Quinlan is Tateh and Siri Howard is Mother; both were part of the Broadway cast of “Les Miserables.”

“Ragtime” was written by the Tony-winning team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (music) and the late Terrence McNally (book).

Former WGAL news anchor Kim Lemon will be the emcee for the Fulton’s gala evening.

The event starts with a champagne reception at 5 p.m. The concert begins at 5:30 p.m., and dinner and dancing for gala ticket holders starts at 7:30.

Tickets for premium concert seating and the gala are $500 each.

Remaining concert-only tickets are $100 and $150.

For information and concert-only tickets, visit thefulton.org/ragtime-concert, or call the box office at 717-397-7425. For gala tickets, call Kevin Hower at 717-205-1577.

The Fulton Theatre is at 12 N. Prince Street.