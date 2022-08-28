Two concert-oriented theatrical events, featuring two very different kinds of music, are happening this weekend in Lancaster and Mount Gretna.

Gretna Theatre closes out its summer season with a return to the musical standards of the swing era with the big band-and-vocals sounds of “The Summer Club.”

And “The Music of Queen + Journey,” the Prima Theatre show featuring power ballads and more from those two top-selling bands of the 1980s and beyond, returns for three final shows.

— Dressed in tuxes and crooning the popular songs of the swinging lounge era, including Frank Sinatra and Broadway show tunes, the four singers of “The Summer Club” will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the Gretna Playhouse, Mount Gretna, Lebanon County.

The four singers are popular Fulton Theatre performers Jeffrey Coon and Randall Frizado, along with Gretna Theatre Executive Producer Michael Philip O’Brien and Philadelphia-area performer ​JP Dunphy.

Special guest for the evening is Asia Littlejohn, a vocalist who has performed around the world, including at Lincoln Center.

They’ll be backed by a big band that includes Dean Schneider, Jaren Angud, Michael DiFebbo, John Mulhern, Anthony Cinkutis, John Dretchen, Dominic Scalfaro, Jack Melton, Angela Johnson, Spencer Randle, Jim Tangney, Anthony Triplett, Paul Butler, Katie Korbel, Frank Mazzeo and Cindy Yenolevich .

Tickets are $15 for students, $30 for adults and $50 for VIP access that includes a reception in the Hall of Philosophy with the performers.

For tickets, visit gretnatheatre.org or call the box office at 717-964-3627.

The Mount Gretna Playhouse is at 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna.

— “The Music of Queen + Journey,” which was performed indoors at the Lancaster County Convention Center and outdoors in a parking lot in 2021, and on Prima Theatre’s Culliton Stage earlier this summer, returns to Prima at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2 and 3.

The theater is at 941 Wheatland Ave. in Lancaster.

The returning cast includes Lancaster native and Penn Manor High School and “America’s Got Talent” alum Donovan Hoffer, singer-songwriter Brook Wood and “American Idol” top-nine finalist Alyssa Wray.

They’ll cover such Queen and Journey hits as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “We Are The Champions.”

Tickets range from $46 to $72; private table packages are available. One complimentary beverage (wine, beer, soda or water) comes with each ticket.

For information, visit primatheatre.org or call the box office at 717-327-5124 or email boxoffice@primatheatre.org.