It has been a long time since it was apropos to report box office numbers for major motion pictures.

Those numbers became relevant again as "Godzilla vs. Kong" grossed $11 million nationwide on its first weekend while showing in 3,064 theaters. Those tallies are a far cry from pre-COVID industry levels*, but they are a welcome sign for Penn Ketchum, owner of The New Main movie theater in Ephrata.

"I see a really positive return to the movies for the New Main," said Ketchum, who is bullish when it comes to the future of people in seats at his downtown Ephrata theater. "It has been a struggle, but I think I can tell you the New Main will be back as strong as it ever was."

And movies are showing now! Many theaters nationwide have just recently reopened their doors to guests, but the New Main has maintained a safe environment for visiting viewers for the past few months, Ketchum said.

"We closed in March 2020 and we reopened for some exceptions and on very limited schedules," Ketchum said. "Now we are open. When 'Tom & Jerry' came out on Feb. 26 (2021), in my mind that was the return of the movies. What I saw on that weekend looked - well, I don't want to say normal - but it resembled something close to normal." It was busy, relatively. Following PA gathering guidelines limiting occupancy the theater was forced to turn some visitors away hoping they would return for a different showtime. As of April 1, movie theaters "may operate at up to 75% of maximum capacity" according to the PA Department of Health.

"Although (more limiting) restrictions were in place all year we didn't have the audience to even get up to those levels," Ketchum said. "The problem a few months ago (wasn't restrictions), it was a lack of movies. Now we are looking at a pretty reliable slate of good movies coming out. I don't want to get ahead of myself and say, 'the movies are back!' But they are coming."

Upcoming spring releases include "Mortal Kombat", based on the popular video game; Disney's "Cruella" spinoff from "101 Dalmatians"; and the sequel to the sci-fi horror "A Quiet Place". Summertime is "loaded," said Ketchum citing the planned release of "Top Gun: Maverick", "Fast & Furious 9", and "Hotel Transylvania 4". Marvel's "Black Widow" is in the mix as well.

"We are so thrilled to be coming back to normalcy," Ketchum said. "The New Main has always been a strong family theater. It's a great place to take your kids. It's simple and safe. I consistently hear from people that they really like the small town feel of the New Main." Normalcy still looks a little different for those who have not been to the theater since early 2020, explained Ketchum.

Little changes have helped the theater make big differences when it comes to sanitation and safety. The Coca-Cola Freestyle machine is gone and so are draught sodas in general; they have been replaced by bottled soft drinks. Other self-serve items are suspended.

Of course the theater sells popcorn and candy, but other snack offerings are limited at this time. New Main seating restrictions go beyond distance requirements established by the state.

"You'll always have 6 feet between you and the next person. The concession stand is completely simplified in order to make it less contact, less touch, and keeping it a healthy environment," Ketchum said. "With this theater, simpler is a step towards healthier." Another addition to theater operations is an array of new cleaning products and procedures.

"Since this theater is smaller, I can clean this thing from top to bottom between sets and do it thoroughly," Ketchum said, who adds private showings are still being offered for those who would like to view a movie with their family or safe bubble of friends.

"Packages go from $150 to $250. People should email me at penn@thenewmain.com if they are interested in a private showing." It is not just the theaters that have changed because of the pandemic. Production companies have changed how they do business and streaming has allowed some fans to watch films from the comfort of their own homes. In December 2020, Warner Bros. announced its entire slate of 2021 movies will be released both in theaters and streamed via HBO Max simultaneously. Ketchum is not threatened by the popularity of streaming.

"We are all about getting out of the house. People are voting with their feet and coming out to see movies instead of watching at home. It's the experience. They want to see a movie as it was intended in a proper theatrical format," Ketchum said, who also believes events like simulcast concerts and live-streamed musical events may add a new dimension to movie theaters in the near future.

Streaming. Blockbusters. Popcorn. Soda. They are all topics Ketchum consider secondary at this moment.

"Right now I just want people to bring us up in conversation. Of course, we want you to come see a movie, but just talk about us. It's amazing to me how many people don't realize we are open," said Ketchum.

*The last pre-pandemic weekend according to Boxofficemojo.com was March 6-8, 2020, which saw an industry total gross of $90 million for the weekend; the Walt Disney animated film "Onward" notched the topped spot at $39 million in 4,310 theaters.

Michael Upton is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.