Taylor Tomlinson, a comedian best known for her Netflix specials "Quarter-Life Crisis" and "Look At You," will perform at the Hershey Theatre this fall.

Tomlinson will start her "Have It All" tour in October and will perform in Hershey on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

Tomlinson has been a comedian since she was 16.

She jokes about relationships, growing up and mental health (or, lack thereof), among other topics.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.