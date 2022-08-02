Emmy-nominated comedian Randy Rainbow will make a stop in Hershey as part of his "The Pink Glasses" tour this fall.

Rainbow is known for his satirical takes on politics, often taking modern-day political issues and setting the songs to popular Broadway hits.

He'll perform at the Hershey Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., and tickets will be available through Ticketmaster and Hershey Entertainment's website.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.