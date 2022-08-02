Books Randy Rainbow

FILE - Randy Rainbow arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 14, 2019, in Los Angeles. St. Martin's Press announced Wednesday that Rainbow's memoir "Playing With Myself" is scheduled for release late in 2021. The Emmy-nominated satirist, entertainer and host of the YouTube series "The Randy Rainbow Show" plans to "set the record straight" and let us see the world through his pink-rimmed glasses. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

 Richard Shotwell

Emmy-nominated comedian Randy Rainbow will make a stop in Hershey as part of his "The Pink Glasses" tour this fall.

Rainbow is known for his satirical takes on politics, often taking modern-day political issues and setting the songs to popular Broadway hits. 

He'll perform at the Hershey Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. 

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., and tickets will be available through Ticketmaster and Hershey Entertainment's website.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.

