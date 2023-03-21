Australian comedian Jim Jefferies will perform in Hershey on a leg of his upcoming comedy tour.

Jefferies, who is perhaps best known for his late-night Comedy Central show, "The Jim Jefferies Show," will perform at the Hershey Theatre on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. and will be available via Ticketmaster.

Jefferies' most recent comedy special, "Jim Jefferies: High & Dry," debuted on Netflix earlier this year. He also co-hosts the podcast "I Don't Know About That" alongside comedians and writers Kelly Blackheart, Forrest Shaw and Jack Hackett.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.

