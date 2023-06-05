After just a year away from central Pennsylvania, Jay Leno is already plotting a return.

The former "Tonight Show" comedian will perform at the Hershey Theatre in Hershey on Friday, Nov. 17. This event comes after Leno headlined an evening at American Music Theatre in Lancaster in 2022.

Tickets will be available on Friday, June 9 and can be found at hersheyentertainment.com.

Despite leaving the talk show game behind, Leno has kept busy with a packed touring schedule as well as serving as host on the rebooted game show "You Bet Your Life."