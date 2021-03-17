A musician born and raised in Columbia took won a Grammy award on Sunday night.

Austin Hartman, as part of the string group Pacifica Quartet, took home the award for “Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance.” The quartet’s winning album, “Contemporary Voices,” was released Sept. 24, 2020.

Hartman, who attended Lancaster Country Day School, plays second violin in the group.



As of press time, Hartman had not replied to LNP | LancasterOnline’s request for comment.



Pacifica Quartet was formed in 1994 and won its first Grammy, in the same category as this year’s win, in 2009. Hartman joined the group in 2018.

Prior to his time in Pacifica Quartet, Hartman performed with the Biava Quartet on stages including Carnegie Hall and the Kimmel Center.



In a 2001 Intelligencer Journal article, Hartman, then 20, spoke to LNP shortly after performing at Carnegie Hall.



"It's great to get compliments that you did a great job or the music was very beautiful," Hartman said in 2001. "But I think some of the most meaningful compliments that I've gotten have actually been non-verbal...seeing tears in people’s eye, or just seeing people coming to classical music in a fresh way.”

For more information on Pacifica Quartet, visit pacificaquartet.com