Thomas Hermansader built his artistic reputation by painting notable local landmarks and historic places.

But his latest exhibit is just as notable for the historic building that is featuring his work.

Hermansader’s “State Capitol Art Display of Pennsylvania Landmarks” is on display in the East Wing of the Pennsylvania State Capitol and is free and open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until Aug. 31.

“I am very proud of my art being displayed in the East Wing of our State Capitol,” says Hermansader, 72, of Columbia. “There is just so much history within the walls of the Capitol and I am glad to be part of it.”

The exhibit features an arrangement of 175 small prints, 80% of which, Hermansader says, are Lancaster County landmarks. The remaining 20% of prints are of landmarks from other Pennsylvania cities like Pittsburgh, Reading, State College and Allentown and some out-of-state locations.

More Entertainment News:

Hermansader says he has published more prints of Lancaster County landmarks than any artist living or deceased. Hermansader's depictions of local landmarks featured in the exhibit include Penn Square, Lancaster Central Market, the Fulton Theatre, Conestoga House, President James Buchanan's Wheatland, the Star Barn, the Veterans Memorial Bridge and Franklin and Marshall College, among others.

Hermansader noted he recently presented Sen. Ryan Aument (R-36) with a limited edition print of his Veteran’s Memorial Bridge when the senator visited his home in Columbia. He says Aument was instrumental in the process of helping to arrange the exhibit.

“Having such a talented and creative local artist right here in the heart of Lancaster County is part of what makes our broader community so vibrant,” Aument says. “Tom’s work is stunning, and I’m proud to have it displayed in our state’s Capitol building to showcase what Lancaster County is all about.”

Hermansader has presented his works to three previous Pennsylvania governors, including Gov. Mark S. Schweker, Gov. Tom W. Corbett and Gov. Edward E. Rendell. He says a limited edition print of his Veteran’s Memorial Bridge will be presented to Governor Josh Shapiro in the near future.

Last year marked the first time that Hermansader began to sell originals of his realistic watercolor and oil paintings. He has also donated sales of his prints to various organizations including proceeds from his 9/11 tribute work “Emblem on Strength - New York City” which raised almost $25,000.

Hermansader is the 2019 recipient of the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County’s C. Emlen Urban award for education and advocation of the area’s historic sites,

Hermansader’s artwork at the Capitol building is not priced, but anyone interested in purchasing originals or prints can contact the artist by calling his number is 717-684-7899. Unframed prints can also be purchased at hermansadersartgallery.com and on Etsy.

Among all the historic Pennsylvania landmarks featured in Hermansader’s State Capitol exhibit, a notable one is missing: the State Capitol building itself.

“I plan to paint it next year,” Hermansader says. “Probably a spring scene.”