Members of the Union fire their rifles during a Civil War re-enactment on the grounds of the Robert Fulton Birthplace on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

The Civil War re-enactment held annually at Robert Fulton's birthplace in Quarryville is returning for Labor Day weekend.

The weekend-long event allows visitors to put themselves in the middle of history with accurate costumes, battleground setups, foods and drinks.

Re-enactors portraying President Abraham Lincoln's family will be in attendance for the weekend.

Visitors can expect to see battle demonstrations at 1 p.m. each day, as well as artillery and rifle demonstrations at different camps. Students are encouraged to attend.

The re-enactment will officially start Saturday, Sept. 4, and will go from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday will have events from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event organizers suggest Saturday will be the best day to watch demonstrations.

Admission is free but parking is $1 per vehicle.

For more information, visit southernlancasterehistory.org.

