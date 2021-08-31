The Civil War re-enactment held annually at Robert Fulton's birthplace in Quarryville is returning for Labor Day weekend.

The weekend-long event allows visitors to put themselves in the middle of history with accurate costumes, battleground setups, foods and drinks.

Re-enactors portraying President Abraham Lincoln's family will be in attendance for the weekend.

IF YOU GO What: 2021 Living History Encampment and Tactical Demonstrations When: Saturday, Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Robert Fulton Birthplace Museum & Garden, 1932 Robert Fulton Highway (Route 222), Quarryville Cost: Admission is free, parking is $1

Visitors can expect to see battle demonstrations at 1 p.m. each day, as well as artillery and rifle demonstrations at different camps. Students are encouraged to attend.

For more information, visit southernlancasterehistory.org.