The Civil War re-enactment held annually at Robert Fulton's birthplace in Quarryville is returning for Labor Day weekend.
The weekend-long event allows visitors to put themselves in the middle of history with accurate costumes, battleground setups, foods and drinks.
Re-enactors portraying President Abraham Lincoln's family will be in attendance for the weekend.
Visitors can expect to see battle demonstrations at 1 p.m. each day, as well as artillery and rifle demonstrations at different camps. Students are encouraged to attend.
The re-enactment will officially start Saturday, Sept. 4, and will go from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday will have events from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event organizers suggest Saturday will be the best day to watch demonstrations.
Admission is free but parking is $1 per vehicle.
For more information, visit southernlancasterehistory.org.