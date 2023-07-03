Plum roundabout upgrades

Proposed upgrades to the Plum Street Roundabout in the northeast section of Lancaster are shown in an artist's rendering recently unveiled by the City of Lancaster's Department of Public Works.

The City of Lancaster is looking for artists to design Lancaster's latest public art piece: a sidewalk mosaic. 

Individual artists or teams are invited to apply for the commission, a 40-square-foot sidewalk mosaic to be part of a permanent roundabout at the intersection of North Plum Street, East New Street and Park Avenue in Lancaster city. 

The mosaic will be placed in a hardscaped courtyard as part of the roundabout project. The roundabout is planned to be completed by June 2024. 

Artists will propose their own design concepts that will go through a selection process by a city selection committee.

Applications for the project are due to the City of Lancaster by July 17. For more information go to cityoflancasterpa.gov.

