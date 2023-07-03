The City of Lancaster is looking for artists to design Lancaster's latest public art piece: a sidewalk mosaic.

Individual artists or teams are invited to apply for the commission, a 40-square-foot sidewalk mosaic to be part of a permanent roundabout at the intersection of North Plum Street, East New Street and Park Avenue in Lancaster city.

The mosaic will be placed in a hardscaped courtyard as part of the roundabout project. The roundabout is planned to be completed by June 2024.

Artists will propose their own design concepts that will go through a selection process by a city selection committee.

Applications for the project are due to the City of Lancaster by July 17. For more information go to cityoflancasterpa.gov.