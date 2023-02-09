After over a year of planning, engaging and creating, the ity of Lancaster PACE artists are ready to showcase their pieces to the community at large.

PACE, or Public Art Community Engagement, is an 18-month, grant-funded program founded in 2020 to get local artists engaged in their own neighborhoods, and vice-versa. The works of five artists are now on display at Franklin & Marshall College’s Phillips Museum of Art until Thursday, April 27.

An opening reception will be held4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, with an artist talk to follow on Thursday, March 2.

“It truly represents the community, this is what it’s all about,” says City of Lancaster Neighborhood Engagement Specialist Joshua Beltre. "When you walk into this exhibit, that's exactly what you're going to feel, like, 'Oh wow, I just stepped into my neighborhood.'”

The chosen artists represent different parts of Lancaster and various fields of study, including cartography, spoken word poetry visual art.

The five artists and their works include:

with “Welcome to the (analog) Neighborhood,” which features several installations including the “Phonotel,” an interactive art project that first premiered at Modern Art in 2017 that allows participants to leave their phone behind for an afternoon of exploratory fun around the city.

-Sir Dominique Jordan with“Woke Up, Had to Get the Blockrite;” n art installation composed of instruments and recycling bins laden with graffiti, a tribute to Jordan’s "Blockrite" program which has been instrumental in cleaning up various city blocks over the past year.

-Teatro Paloma with “Relatos: the Power of Story-relating,” which is centered around the self-described x heater company’s original production “Relatos Caribenos: Dominican Stories,” a collection of true stories from the Dominican community of Lancaster.

-Matty Geez with “Desert Oasis,” a collection of large, colorful foam cacti created over the last several years. Similar works of Geez’ have been displayed at the Lancaster Amtrak Train Station and Philadelphia International Airport.

-Shauna Yorty with “Portrait of a Neighborhood: Mussertown,” and interviews with Yorty’s neighbors to create a multi-faceted look at Mussertown, complete with a 6-by-6-foot felt map of the Lancaster city neighborhood as a centerpiece.

"We had free family photoshoots in the garden, where I brought the furniture from my living room out and made it like, 'Here's our home, let's share it together,’” Yorty says. “It was a really cool experience.”

Although the members of the artistic cohort were responsible for their individual projects, Yorty says that her fellow artists supported each other in and outside of the program throughout 2022, from her attending one of Jordan’s BlockRite cleanups to Modern assisting Yorty with a design for her neighborhood photo album.

Yorty had previously been working with the city through both a “Love Your Block” grant, which helped her and her neighbors create the “Garden in the Light” mural at Locust and South Shippen streets, She also gota Neighborhood Leaders Academy grant for another mural, “One ,” also inMussertown.

For Beltre, this is the trajectory he hopes for other area artists – start small with one project and grant, and continue to bigger and better projects, PACE-related and beyond.He says that the program will continue under a new name and will feature a financial literacy aspect so that artists can grow their work as a business.

“I'm not in the field of separation and division, I'm in the field of ‘let's do this together,’” Beltre says. “Let's put our heads together and stop separating our tables, because this is how we really make an impact on the city.”