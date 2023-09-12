Artists are always looking for an audience and a unique place to display their work.

With an annual ridership of 600,000 commuters and ongoing art exhibit, the Lancaster Amtrak Train Station offers both possibilities.

The City of Lancaster is now accepting submissions from artists who would like to display their work in Lancaster Amtrak Train Station. The chosen projects will be presented in the display cases located in the station's concourse.

Professional artists, or teams of artists, ages 18 and older are encouraged to submit site-specific pitches for the 2024 exhibit to be reviewed by a selection committee. Artists (or teams of artists) receive a $750 honorarium. Applications are due by Sept. 24 and finalists will be notified on Sept. 29.

Artists interested in participating are encouraged to submit materials to Molly Kirchoff, the program manager of the Office of Public Art & Urban Design, at mkirchoff@cityoflancasterpa.gov.

For more information visit cityoflancasterpa.gov.