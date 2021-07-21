If you're a band on your way to a festival, what's the harm in booking a few dates at spots along the trip?

That appears to be the thought process for Philadelphia rock band Circa Survive, who will play its first live show since 2019 at Millersville's Phantom Power on Saturday, Sept. 11. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 23. The band announced a short run of shows in advance of its appearance at Riot Fest on Sept. 17.

The band, formed by Soasin vocalist Anthony Green in 2004, most recently released the album "The Amulet" in 2017. The band teased new music recently in an anniversary livestream performance of the album "Blue Sky Noise."

For more information on this show, visit phantompower.net.