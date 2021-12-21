Performances of Fulton Theatre's "Cinderella" will continue Wednesday with its 2 p.m. matinee showing after actors tested negative for COVID-19 this morning, says Eric Pugh, spokesperson for the theater.

Over the weekend, an actor tested positive for COVID-19, which prompted the theater to cancel Sunday and Tuesday's performances.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, two actors tested positive for COVID-19, which led to the cancellation of Tuesday through Thursday's performances.

The cancellations are in light of the COVID-19 policy of the Actors' Equity Association, of which the Fulton is a member, which requires actors to be tested three times a week and be fully vaccinated.

One of the actors who tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 14 tested negative Tuesday morning and will be back in the show, Pugh says.

The Actors' Equity Association says that actors can return to work once they've tested negative for COVID-19; there is no mandatory quarantine period.

In total, two actors will be out of the show until they test negative, Pugh says. Actors will be tested again for COVID-19 Wednesday morning, which may impact whether future shows are canceled.

As of Tuesday morning, however, Wednesday's performances will continue. The Fulton is working with ticketholders to reschedule missed performances.

The theater has not added any additional performances to account for Sunday and Tuesday's cancellations, as of Tuesday morning, Pugh says.