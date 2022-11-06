What’s the perfect gift on the seventh day of Christmas in Lititz?

If you ask local artist and designer Bill Dussinger, that would be seven ducks a-swimming in Lititz Springs Park.

Dussinger has just published his newest book. It’s a Lititz-inspired version of “The 12 Days of Christmas.”

Instead of partridges in pear trees, turtle doves, French hens and golden rings, “Christmas in Lititz” has Moravian morning stars, chocolate-covered pretzels, mouse traps a-snapping and light-post stars.

“I’ve always wanted to create a book based on some of the things that Lititz is known for around Christmastime,” Dussinger says. “The book was completed last year, but with everything going on I figured a cute Lititz Christmas book would not really be something people would care about. So I waited for this year.”

The illustrations are done in Dussinger’s characteristic cartoon style, with bright, bold colors. He includes a fun fact on each page, such as how Christmas trees are believed to have gotten their start in Lancaster County back in 1747 with the Pennsylvania German settlers. The first Christmas tree on Lititz Square was set up in 1915.

Dussinger has done other picture books about Lititz and Lancaster traditions, including the illustrated “Lititz from A to Z” and “The ABCs of Lancaster County.”

Dussinger designed his newest book to be a holiday gift on its own, timing the release for the start of 2022 Christmas shopping.

In addition to the “12 Days of Christmas” theme, Dussinger added sections on unique Lititz traditions, including the Christmas Putz at the Moravian Church and the vintage-inspired Christmas star lights that line Main Street and Broad Street in downtown Lititz.

“The Moravian Putz is a meaningful Christmas tradition, but it does have a funny-sounding name,” admits Dussinger, adding that he waned to share the meaning of the word “putz” that comes from the German word “putzen” for “to decorate.”

Dussinger points out that “Christmas in Lititz” is meant to be a fun book and a fun gift.

While not a historically correct classroom book, he hopes it will become an enjoyable part of new Christmas traditions in Lititz.

The hardcover “Christmas in Lititz” book is available from Bill Dussinger for $30, by emailing to bill@plgraphics.com or on Dussinger’s Facebook page.