A choir's theatrical, gospel-imbued rendition of a song from a Harriet Tubman biopic led four celebrity judges enthusiastically to vote the group — which includes four Lancaster singers — through to the next round of competition on Tuesday night's episode of NBC's "America's Got Talent."

JW's Inspirational Singers of New York City, which includes local performing talents Reji Woods, Michael Fisher, Jay Poff and Joshua William Green, got a standing ovation and four "yes" votes to move on in the competition from judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell.

Juson Williams, who founded JW's Inspirational Singers, introduced the group to the judges, noting all the members come from "the Broadway, film and TV world." Williams also sang one of the lead vocals on the choir's audition number, "Stand Up," a song that earned one of the two 2020 Academy Award nominations actor Cynthia Erivo received for her work in the movie "Harriet."

(You can see the group's performance below.)

Williams said the choir, which seeks to spread a message of togetherness and unity, created a new arrangement for "Stand Up." (Erivo performed the song with a full choir behind her on the 2020 Oscars telecast.)

Several members of the group took turns on lead vocals during the performance that rocked the stage, to the cheers of the crowd. The performance included constant movement from all members of the large group — leaning in and back and circling around the stage — and a performance by tap dancer.

The audition, which was filmed in April, received effusive praise from the judges.

"You are more than just a choir, you're more of an event," Mandel said as the audition concluded.

"That was what we call a moment," the notoriously prickly and critical Cowell said, "taking a song at the right time, with the right lyric, with the right message, making it your version and really turning those two minutes into a very special moment. It was really, really amazing."

"There is just so much going on ... I felt you guys," Klum said, "I felt every single one of you."

"Every one of you are a star," Vergara said. "This was something special for us tonight."

Many members of the group — including those from Lancaster — wiped tears from their eyes as the choir basked in the judges' praise.

The Lancaster contingent

The four Lancaster singers in the group all have extensive theater and vocal performance resumes that have taken them to New York and to regional theaters and on national and international theatrical tours.

Locally, Poff and Fisher have both been in several productions at Fulton Theatre, Prima Theatre and Sight & Sound Theatres. Woods and Green have performed with Prima, Sight & Sound and Servant Stage; Green is directing "Moana Jr." for Servant Stage this summer.

Some among them sang in a choir for Broadway's "Rocktopia," and behind Sam Smith at a Grammy Awards telecast.

The winning act for season 16 of "America's Got Talent" will receive $1 million and a featured performance at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Among the group's competition is T.3, a trio of tenors who are performing a series of concerts at the Fulton Theatre this week. They were voted through to the next round on a previous episode.