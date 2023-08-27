Liv ent peace kids 12 Violet Miller Art 2023.jpg

This wool-felted piece, "Moonrise Over Mountains," is by Violet Miller, age 12. It's for sale at the upcoming  Peace Kids to the Rescue Show and Silent Auction on Sept. 1 at the Ware Center.

 SUBMITTED | PEACE KIDS TO THE RESCUE

When Lucas Kreider of Lancaster was 6 years old, he had the idea for children to sell their artwork to benefit others in need.

Lucas, now an 11-year-old sixth grader at Susquehanna Waldorf School, is an artist himself. And his dream long ago became a reality.

Examples of artwork for sale at Peace Kids to the Rescue Art Show & Silent Auction [photos]

These are some of the artworks by kids ages 5 to 18 that will be sold at the Sept. 1 Peace Kids to the Rescue Art Show & Silent Auction on Friday, Sept. 1, at the Ware Center in Lancaster.

On Friday, Sept. 1, the fifth annual Peace Kids to the Rescue Art Show & Silent Auction — the ongoing manifestation of Lucas’ idea — will be held at Millersville University’s Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster.

A painting by longtime Lancaster artist and art teacher Susan J Gottlieb, titled "Angkor Wat Lotus," will be for sale as part of the Peace Kids to the Rescue Show & Silent Auction on Friday, Sept. 1, at the Ware Center.

Colorful pieces of artwork by young artists from ages 5 through 18 will be displayed and be sold through the silent auction at the annual event, which also has a mission of encouraging kids to use their creativity for a good cause.

Bidding starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.

Artwork by Claire Pargament, age 12, will be featured in the upcoming fifth annual Peace Kids to the Rescue Art Show & Silent Auction Sept. 1 at the Ware Center in Lancaster.

This year’s show will feature about 45 art pieces by children, up from about 30 last year.

Also on the auction block this year is a stretched-canvas painting by longtime local artist and art teacher, Susan J. Gottlieb, titled “Angkor Wat Lotus.” It’s framed and matted and measures 25 by 34 inches.

Lucas Kreider, 11, and the artwork he has for sale at the Sept. 1 Peace Kids to the Rescue Art Show & Silent Auction fundraiser at the Ware Center in Lancaster.

Available this year for the first time will be notecards featuring reproductions of some of the young artists’ work. Each notecard set will cost $25.

Proceeds from the show and auction benefit two local nonprofits: Church World Services and the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition. Last year, the show raised about $6,000.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page at lanc.news/PeaceKidsArt23.

