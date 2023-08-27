When Lucas Kreider of Lancaster was 6 years old, he had the idea for children to sell their artwork to benefit others in need.

Lucas, now an 11-year-old sixth grader at Susquehanna Waldorf School, is an artist himself. And his dream long ago became a reality.

On Friday, Sept. 1, the fifth annual Peace Kids to the Rescue Art Show & Silent Auction — the ongoing manifestation of Lucas’ idea — will be held at Millersville University’s Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster.

Colorful pieces of artwork by young artists from ages 5 through 18 will be displayed and be sold through the silent auction at the annual event, which also has a mission of encouraging kids to use their creativity for a good cause.

Bidding starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.

This year’s show will feature about 45 art pieces by children, up from about 30 last year.

Also on the auction block this year is a stretched-canvas painting by longtime local artist and art teacher, Susan J. Gottlieb, titled “Angkor Wat Lotus.” It’s framed and matted and measures 25 by 34 inches.

Available this year for the first time will be notecards featuring reproductions of some of the young artists’ work. Each notecard set will cost $25.

Proceeds from the show and auction benefit two local nonprofits: Church World Services and the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition. Last year, the show raised about $6,000.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page at lanc.news/PeaceKidsArt23.