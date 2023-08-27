A painting by longtime Lancaster artist and art teacher Susan J Gottlieb, titled "Angkor Wat Lotus," will be for sale as part of the Peace Kids to the Rescue Show & Silent Auction on Friday, Sept. 1, at the Ware Center.
Lucas Kreider, 11, who came up with the idea for the annual Peace Kids to the Rescue Art Show & Silent Auction, will have this piece up for sale at the fundraiser on Sept. 1 at the Ware Center in Lancaster.
Examples of artwork for sale at Peace Kids to the Rescue Art Show & Silent Auction [photos]
These are some of the artworks by kids ages 5 to 18 that will be sold at the Sept. 1 Peace Kids to the Rescue Art Show & Silent Auction on Friday, Sept. 1, at the Ware Center in Lancaster.
This artwork, by Asra Emami, age 9, will be for sale at the upcoming fifth annual Peace Kids to the Rescue Art Show and Silent Auction Friday, Sept. 1, at the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster.
This wool-felted piece, "Moonrise Over Mountains," is by Violet Miller, age 12. It's for sale at the upcoming Peace Kids to the Rescue Show and Silent Auction on Sept. 1 at the Ware Center.
The Pace Kids to the Rescue Art Sale & Auction is the brainchild of Lucas Kreider, 11.
Notecards of children's artwork will be one of the items you can buy this year at the Peace Kids to the Rescue Show & Silent Auction Sept. 1 at the Ware Center.
"The Pastel Sunflower," by Anna Panait, age 9, is one of the pieces to be sold during the Peace Kids to the Rescue Show & Silent Auction Sept. 1 at the Ware Center.
Artwork by Claire Pargament, age 12, will be featured in the upcoming fifth annual Peace Kids to the Rescue Art Show & Silent Auction Sept. 1 at the Ware Center in Lancaster.
Drew Chisholm, age 8, created this piece to be sold at the Peace Kids to the Rescue Art Show & Silent Auction fundraiser, on Sept. 1 at the Ware Center in Lancaster.
"Window Into Life," a painting by Kathryn Meyer, age 18, is among the items for sale at the Peace Kids to the Rescue Art Show & Silent Auction fundraiser, on Sept. 1 at the Ware Center in Lancaster.
A piece by young artist Khadija Emami, age 7, is among the art works for sale at the Peace Kids to the rescue Art Show & Silent Auction Sept. 1 at the Ware Center in Lancaster.
This work by Maya Johnsen Martin is among the art works up for sale at the Sept. 1 fundraiser, the Peace Kids to the Rescue Art Show & Silent Auction at the Ware Center in Lancaster.
On Friday, Sept. 1, the fifth annual Peace Kids to the Rescue Art Show & Silent Auction — the ongoing manifestation of Lucas’ idea — will be held at Millersville University’s Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster.
Colorful pieces of artwork by young artists from ages 5 through 18 will be displayed and be sold through the silent auction at the annual event, which also has a mission of encouraging kids to use their creativity for a good cause.
Bidding starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.
This year’s show will feature about 45 art pieces by children, up from about 30 last year.
Also on the auction block this year is a stretched-canvas painting by longtime local artist and art teacher, Susan J. Gottlieb, titled “Angkor Wat Lotus.” It’s framed and matted and measures 25 by 34 inches.
Available this year for the first time will be notecards featuring reproductions of some of the young artists’ work. Each notecard set will cost $25.
Proceeds from the show and auction benefit two local nonprofits: Church World Services and the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition. Last year, the show raised about $6,000.