From the first notes of “All That Jazz” to the finale reprise, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “Chicago” has been captivating audiences since 1975.

The Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre’s production of the legendary show is on stage now through Sept. 17. And the production’s choreographer, Gary Chryst, is intimately familiar with the show’s razzle-dazzle moves, having staged the show on every continent except Antarctica.

He also worked directly under choreographer and director Bob Fosse in the Broadway show “Dancin’,” which also starred Fosse protege Ann Reinking.

Fosse, a giant in musical theater, co-wrote, directed and choreographed “Chicago”; Reinking choreographed the musical’s 1996 revival, which is still running on Broadway after more than a quarter-century.

Based on the true crime stories of two malevolent female killers in 1920s Chicago, the musical tests the theory that even the most vicious criminal can get away with murder, as long as she is good-looking and able to ply her feminine wiles of innocence.

The musical was based on a play of the same name by reporter and playwright Maurine Dallas Watkins, who was assigned to cover the 1924 trials of accused murderers Beulah Annan and Belva Gaertner for the Chicago Tribune.

Broadway star Gwen Verdon suggested the story to her husband, Fosse. Verdon originated the role of murderess Roxie Hart, the seemingly ditzy wife of mechanic Amos Hart, who fills her lover with bullets when he casually dumps her.

Those classic Fosse moves, with sultry shimmies, turned-in toes and mesmerizing “jazz hands,” gave “Chicago” its razzle-dazzle. Verdon played up her leggy dance style and doe-eyed innocence as the original Roxie in the 1970s. The legendary Chita Rivera was the original sexy, dark-haired vixen Velma Kelly, who murders her husband and sister after she finds them together in a comprising position.

‘Chicago’ connections

Chryst has decades’ worth of connections to “Chicago.”

As choreographer for the Dutch Apple production, he is guiding his dancers in moves he first learned directly from Fosse, Verdon and Rivera.

“Gwen Verdon was the original Roxie, who then taught Ann Reinking. Along with Bob Fosse, Verdon taught me the Fosse choreography for the Fosse show “Dancin’” so it’s all intertwined,” Chryst recalls.

He looks back fondly on his association with Reinking, who played the role of Roxie in the 1996 Broadway revival, with her seductive, ballet-trained, willowy grace, becoming Fosse’s muse.

“We performed together since 1979, when she brought me in to be dance supervisor for ‘Chicago’ since 1998,” Chryst says.

Reinking died in 2020.

Chryst’s long association with “Chicago” gave him tremendous appreciation for the dance moves of Fosse, with his distinctive style of isolation, rhythmic movements and subtle sensuality.

“Mr. Fosse was the first choreographer to use a dancer as a triple threat, meaning that he believed a dancer can master all three elements of musical theater: acting, singing, and dancing,” Chryst says.

He considers himself fortunate to have worked with stars like Rivera, whom he calls an “icon in this business” and a “team player where it’s always about the show and not her.” Bebe Neuwirth, who starred as Velma to Reinking’s Roxie in the Broadway reboot, impressed Chryst as “a very special artist who is all about the work.”

Over the years, Chryst has worked with Joel Grey, Brooke Shields, Patrick Swayze, Brandy, Usher, Cuba Gooding Jr., America Ferrera, Jennifer Nettles and Billy Ray Cyrus, with Broadway credits that include “Guys and Dolls,” “A Chorus Line” and an international tour of “West Side Story.” He had a notable career as a dancer with The Joffrey Ballet and Nederlans Dans Theatre 3.

“I have been very, very fortunate,” he says, just as Dutch Apple’s “Chicago” stars Logan Floyd as Velma and Kate Frieden as Roxie have been fortunate to benefit from a choreographer who knew Velma and Roxie way back when.

International director

Set against the Jazz Era decadence of the 1920s, “Chicago” tells the story of Roxie, and how after murdering her on-the-side lover is desperate to avoid conviction — managing to dupe the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma. She hires Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer, Billy Flynn, to transform her from evil criminal into glittering tabloid sensation.

Tania Nardini is a director, choreographer, actress and dancer, who has directed “Chicago” in South Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Russia, Germany, Denmark, South Africa, France, Australia and Mexico. Born in Rio de Janeiro. Nardini sees the musical as the epitome of a classic America show.

“To think that the original story is based on real facts from the ’20s,” Nardini says. “Looking at the news and the press behavior and social media nowadays, ‘Chicago’ is absolutely timeless and relevant, anywhere, maybe now more than ever.

“Everything in this show is classic: the script, the music, the set, the costumes, the lights,” Nardini adds.

Along with Floyd as Velma and Frieden as Roxie, the cast of the Dutch Apple production includes Edward Miskie as Billy, Brian Kalinowski as Amos, Christina Wells as Matron “Mama” Morton and G.A. James as Mary Sunshine.

The ensemble includes Michelle Attardo, Lincoln Belford, Cate Benioff, Megan Campbell, Tony Carrubba, Jess DiForte, Ed Gotthelf, Robert Garris AKA Shapiro, Jasmine Janae, Tal Kadem, Liz Lester, Chase McFadden, Sammy Tuchman, Asher Van Meter, Jordan Vasquez and Evy Vaughan.

And all of those names play a big role in bringing the show to life, Nardini says.

“Chicago is what we call an ensemble show, meaning that everybody on the stage is equally important to tell the story,” she says. “It’s all very detailed, very sensual and extremely classy.”