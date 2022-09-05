Cherry Crest Adventure Farm is one again nominated for Best Corn Maze in USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice Contest.

The publication's 10Best poll editors, plus a panel of experts, selected 20 of the country's corn mazes for the public to vote on. Participants can vote once a day until Sept. 12, when the polls close. Vote online here.

Results will be announced on Sept. 23.

USAToday readers dubbed Cherry Crest's corn maze as the third best corn maze in the United States in the publication's 2021 10Best reader's poll. In 2020, USAToday readers deemed it the best corn maze in the country.

This year's maze at the Ronks farm celebrates America's National Parks and features 2.5 miles worth of paths.

For more information on Cherry Crest Adventure Farm, visit cherrycrestfarm.com.