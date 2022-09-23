USA Today readers weighed in and voted Ronks-based Cherry Crest Adventure Farm to have the third-best corn maze in the United States.

For the past three years, Cherry Crest has earned a spot in the top 10 Best Corn Maze poll, awarded by readers part of the USA Today 10Best Reader's Choice contest. In 2021, it was awarded third best, and in 2020, it secured the top spot as the best corn maze in the country.

This year, Cherry Crest's corn maze is themed after America's national parks and features a bison surrounded by a tree, house, mountains and stars. It features more than 2.5 miles worth of paths, according to a previous press release from Cherry Crest.

Another Lancaster location was up for a 10Best Award — Dutch Wonderland's Happy Hauntings Halloween attraction — was nominated for the Best Theme Park Halloween Event.

It did not make it into the top 10 this year. Hersheypark's Halloween event also did not make the top 10 list.

For more information about the USA Today 10Best Reader's Choice awards, visit 10best.com.