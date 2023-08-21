It's not fall in Lancaster County without the kickoff of Cherry Crest Adventure Farm's latest themed corn maze.

That's why this year, Cherry Crest is again nominated for Best Corn Maze in USAToday's 10Best Readers' Choice contest.

Those who are interested in voting for Cherry Crest can do so once per day until Sept. 4. USAToday will announce the winners Sept. 15.

The initial selections for Best Corn Maze, and other USAToday Readers' Choice picks, are made by a panel of experts. Readers then vote on their favorites.

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm is no stranger to being nominated for this award.

In 2022, Cherry Crest was voted the third-best corn maze in the United States. It was also awarded third best in 2021, and in 2020 it secured the top spot as the best corn maze in the country.

This year, Cherry Crest's maze is called "Bee A-Maized" and features 2.5 miles of walking paths.

Earlier this summer, Lancaster Central Market was voted the eighth-best public market by USAToday readers.

For more information about the Readers' Choice Awards, visit 10best.com.