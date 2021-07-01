Cherry Crest Adventure Farm kicks off its summer season Friday, unveiling its latest corn maze.

The 2021 design, “Thanking Our Hometown Heroes,” salutes the frontline workers who helped the Lancaster County community through the pandemic. The farm describe it as a “5-acre thank-you note.” The maze includes 2.5 miles of paths and turns.

Also new this season is a six-lane, 200-foot-long Freedom Slide, which is taller, wider and faster than the popular three-lane Downhill Racer and Giant Hay Chute Slide. It’s suitable for teens, but also safe for young children and seniors.

The site’s School House Sweet Shop has been enlarged and remodeled, now featuring an enhanced menu of candies, including its homemade fudge in over 30 flavors.

Looking ahead to the season, Cherry Crest has a series of festivals and special events on the schedule, including a Sweet Corn Festival on July 24, Sunflower Festivals on Aug. 28 and Sept. 4, the Jungle John Balloon Show and a concert by the Exit 93 Band on Aug. 28, performances by Steven Courtney and Little Leroys on Sept. 4, and a special Hometown Heroes Festival with Fireworks on Sept. 11.

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm is located at 150 Cherry Hill Road in Ronks. Summer hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays. The farm is always closed Sundays and Mondays, except holiday Mondays. For details and a complete schedule, visit cherrycrestfarm.com.