Cherry Crest Adventure Farm will debut its newest corn maze this year, this time celebrating one of nature's mighty pollinators: the bee.

The corn maze, called "Bee A-Maized," will debut Saturday with designs that mimic bees, honeycombs and even a large hive.

Attendees can walk through 2.5 miles of paths on a 5-acre plot with options for easy, intermediate and ultimate path difficulties.

Those who check out the maze near the beginning of July will see shorter corn stalks than usual — around 1-2 feet tall instead of 4-5 feet — with June's dry weather to blame, says Cherry Crest spokesperson Cathy Kornfield.

The farm recommends people visit in late July if they want corn that reaches above visitors' heads.

From July 1 to Sept. 9, general admission to the farm, which includes the corn maze, costs $26.95 (or $22.95 online). Other packages, which include access to more games and attractions, range from $34.95-$46.95.

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm's corn maze is nationally known, having won multiple USAToday 10Best Readers' Choice contests. In 2022, readers chose Cherry Crest to be the third-best corn maze in the United States. It placed third in 2021 and placed first in 2020 for the same award.

For more information, visit cherrycrestfarm.com.