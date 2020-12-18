It seems like a lifetime ago, but the first-ever Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame took place in a packed Whitaker Center at the very beginning of 2020. On March 25, 2021, the ceremony will return to the Whitaker Center for another year of recognizing the best music that Central Pennsylvania has to offer.
In addition to the annual awards, the hall of fame will add another five inductees. Those inductees include metal band Halestorm, songwriter Jeffrey Gaines and brothers and Big Band conductors Jimmy and Tommy Dorsey.
Tickets for the event go on sale to the public on Saturday, Dec. 26. Organizers note that the event could be pushed back if further COVID-19 restrictions occur. Read below for the full list of award categories and nominees, featuring several dozen Lancaster County natives.
Album/EP of the Year
Devon Beck, “One Side Expectations”
Joey Dalto, “All For You”
The Jeremy Edge Project, "The Jeremy Edge Project"
Lady Shakespeare, "Carpe Diem”
Hunter Root, “Mimicking the Sun Like Dandelions”
Sincerely SPADE, “First Capital’s First King”
Small Town Titans, “The Ride”
Suicide Puppets, “Tales of Living and Dying on Slaughter Ridge Road”
Wynton Existing, “Wicked Fabrications”
Song of the Year
Chris Woodward & Friends, “Ritt’s Drunk Again”
D-Bo, "I Can't Breathe"
Eternal Frequency, "Parasite"
Stephanie Grace, "Talk"
Nathan Merovich, "Mama's Song"
Madison Ryan, "Avant Garden"
Number of the Sun, "This Rose"
Holly Serio, "Unplanned"
Small Town Titans, "Rufflin' Feathers"
Thelonius, "Melanin 19 (Ft. Daisy Maize)"
Best Songwriter
Drew Cooke
Steven Courtney
Olivia Farabaugh
Conrad Fisher
Nick Andrew Staver
Best Youth Artist
Brotality
Addi Grace
Carsyn Kinneman
Pyxus
Christian Yeager
Best New Band/Artist
Devon Beck
Buckskin Whiskey
Drew Cooke
iamyoungrello
Thrashic
Best Female Solo Artist
Best Male Solo Artist
Nick Andrew Staver
Best Male Vocalist
Kevin Cole (of Mountain Road)
Derek Henry (of Observe the 93rd)
Phillip Nathaniel Freeman (of Small Town Titans)
Marshall Stone
Best Female Vocalist
Jennifer Bodenstein (of The Visitors)
Olivia Daugherty (of Swing Street)
LeahBeth Evans (of The Frost Duo)
Katie Robinette (of Central City Orchestra)
Jess Zimmerman (of Jess Zimmerman Band)
Best Acoustic Duo/Trio
Redemption Road
Best Rap/Hip Hop Artist
Best Country Artist
Garrett Shultz
Best Pop Band/Artist
Annie Elise
Nearly York
Jake Puliti
Angie Ripe
Madison Ryan
Best Metal Band
Almost Honest
Gun Metal Gray
Suicide Puppets
Thrashic
Ultraviolent
Best Hard Rock Band
Volume To Nothing
Best Rock Band
Dustin Douglas & the Electric Gentlemen
Jeremy Edge Project
Medusa’s Disco
Observe the 93rd
The Stonewall Vessels
Best Jazz Band/Artist
Emmanuel Nsingani
Erica Lyn Everest
Jazz Me Band
Swing Street
Teen Town
Best Blues Band
Don Johnson Project
Nate Myers and the Aces
Sterling Koch & Freeway Jam
Soul Miners Union
Switch Fu
Best Country Band
Cody Tyler & Gypsy Convoy
Colt Wilbur Band
Mountain Road
Whiskey on the Rocks
Jess Zimmerman Band
Best Alt Country Band
Cold Spring Union
Happy Sally
The Jacks
The JayPlayers
Tractor Jerry and The Mud Bucket
Best Folk Band/Artist
Hannah Bingman
Indian Summer Jars
Fowler & Folk
Olds and the Absolution
Vinegar Creek Constituency
Best Bluegrass Band
Seldom Said No
Best Funk Band
Andy Mowatt's Frequency Movement
Flapjack Jones & the Bender Brohs
YAM YAM
Best Variety/Dance Band
Downtown Sound Band
Funktion Band
Unforgettable Big Band
The Uptown Band
Best Cover Band
Stephanie & the Wild Hearts
Velveeta
Best Children's Music Artist
Best Solo Cover Act
Best Tribute Band
Stricken-Disturbed Tribute Band
Best Photography
Darlene Hassinger
Karl McWherter
Chris Rider
Rock Documented
Studio 28
Best Videography
SquareUp Studios
Best Recording Studio
Atrium Audio
Full Tilt Productions
Green Room Studios
Rock Mill Studios
Shaw Ranch Studio
Best Live Music Venue
Burning Bridge Tavern
Chameleon Club
Club XL
The Englewood
The Party Barn
Best Music Lessons
Keystone Music & Arts Center
Melody Place Studios
Menchey Music Service
The Perfect 5th Musical Arts Center
Tone Tailors
Best Instrument Shop
BCR Music & Sound
Creter Guitar Shop
Dale’s Drum Shop
Tone Tailors
Woodshed Guitar Works
