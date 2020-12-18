It seems like a lifetime ago, but the first-ever Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame took place in a packed Whitaker Center at the very beginning of 2020. On March 25, 2021, the ceremony will return to the Whitaker Center for another year of recognizing the best music that Central Pennsylvania has to offer.

In addition to the annual awards, the hall of fame will add another five inductees. Those inductees include metal band Halestorm, songwriter Jeffrey Gaines and brothers and Big Band conductors Jimmy and Tommy Dorsey.

Tickets for the event go on sale to the public on Saturday, Dec. 26. Organizers note that the event could be pushed back if further COVID-19 restrictions occur. Read below for the full list of award categories and nominees, featuring several dozen Lancaster County natives.

Album/EP of the Year

Devon Beck, “One Side Expectations”
Joey Dalto, “All For You”
DANDY, “Wildflowers”
The Jeremy Edge Project, "The Jeremy Edge Project"
Lady Shakespeare, "Carpe Diem”
Hunter Root, “Mimicking the Sun Like Dandelions”
Sincerely SPADE, “First Capital’s First King”
Small Town Titans, “The Ride”
Suicide Puppets, “Tales of Living and Dying on Slaughter Ridge Road”
Wynton Existing, “Wicked Fabrications”
 

Song of the Year

Chris Woodward & Friends, “Ritt’s Drunk Again”
D-Bo, "I Can't Breathe"
Eternal Frequency, "Parasite"
Stephanie Grace, "Talk"
Nathan Merovich, "Mama's Song"
Madison Ryan, "Avant Garden"
Number of the Sun, "This Rose"
Holly Serio, "Unplanned"
Small Town Titans, "Rufflin' Feathers"
Thelonius, "Melanin 19 (Ft. Daisy Maize)"
 

Best Songwriter

Drew Cooke
Steven Courtney
Olivia Farabaugh
Conrad Fisher
Nick Andrew Staver
 

Best Youth Artist

Brotality
Addi Grace
Carsyn Kinneman
Pyxus
Christian Yeager
 

Best New Band/Artist

Devon Beck
Buckskin Whiskey
Drew Cooke
iamyoungrello
Thrashic

Best Female Solo Artist

Elly Cooke
Olivia Farabaugh
Corinna Joy
Corina Rose
Evy Zee
 

Best Male Solo Artist

Shine Delphi
Devix
Hunter Root
John Rossey
Nick Andrew Staver
 

Best Male Vocalist

Kevin Cole (of Mountain Road)
Joey Dalto
Derek Henry (of Observe the 93rd)
Phillip Nathaniel Freeman (of Small Town Titans)
Marshall Stone
 

Best Female Vocalist

Jennifer Bodenstein (of The Visitors)
Olivia Daugherty (of Swing Street)
LeahBeth Evans (of The Frost Duo)
Katie Robinette (of Central City Orchestra)
Jess Zimmerman (of Jess Zimmerman Band)
 

Best Acoustic Duo/Trio

DANDY
DMC Duo
The Frost Duo
Lucille & the Wolf
Redemption Road
 

Best Rap/Hip Hop Artist

Lady Shakespeare
Nakuu
Sincerely SPADE
Thelonius
whoisGLDN
 

Best Country Artist

Grant Bryan
Kendal Conrad
Nathan Merovich
JJ Rupp
Garrett Shultz
 

Best Pop Band/Artist

Annie Elise
Nearly York
Jake Puliti
Angie Ripe
Madison Ryan
 

Best Metal Band

Almost Honest
Gun Metal Gray
Suicide Puppets
Thrashic
Ultraviolent
 

Best Hard Rock Band

Eternal Frequency
Emily's ToyBox
Heroes 4 Ransom
Small Town Titans
Volume To Nothing
 

Best Rock Band

Dustin Douglas & the Electric Gentlemen
Jeremy Edge Project
Medusa’s Disco
Observe the 93rd
The Stonewall Vessels
 

Best Jazz Band/Artist

Emmanuel Nsingani
Erica Lyn Everest
Jazz Me Band
Swing Street
Teen Town
 

Best Blues Band

Don Johnson Project
Nate Myers and the Aces
Sterling Koch & Freeway Jam
Soul Miners Union
Switch Fu
 

Best Country Band

Cody Tyler & Gypsy Convoy
Colt Wilbur Band
Mountain Road
Whiskey on the Rocks
Jess Zimmerman Band
 

Best Alt Country Band

Cold Spring Union
Happy Sally
The Jacks
The JayPlayers
Tractor Jerry and The Mud Bucket
 

Best Folk Band/Artist

Hannah Bingman
Indian Summer Jars
Fowler & Folk
Olds and the Absolution
Vinegar Creek Constituency
 

Best Bluegrass Band

Colebrook Road
Cumberland Honey
Dillweed
Mama Corn
Seldom Said No
 

Best Funk Band

Andy Mowatt's Frequency Movement
Flapjack Jones & the Bender Brohs
Shawan And The Wonton
Sun & Rain
YAM YAM
 

Best Variety/Dance Band

Central City Orchestra
Downtown Sound Band
Funktion Band
Unforgettable Big Band
The Uptown Band
 

Best Cover Band

Big Daddy Bangers
Dumm
Hair Force One
LUV GODS
Road Case
SinYstr
Smooth Like Clyde
Stephanie & the Wild Hearts
Stonewood
Velveeta
 

Best Children's Music Artist

Cjojo The Tutor
Steven Courtney
Mr. Music
Holly Serio
Karl Williams
 

Best Solo Cover Act

Rob Basselgia
Jason Carst
Colby Dove
Not John Roginski
Ed Varner
 

Best Tribute Band

Crippled But Free
Maiden America
Penntera
Rad Hot Chili Peppers
Stricken-Disturbed Tribute Band
 

Best Photography

Darlene Hassinger
Karl McWherter
Chris Rider
Rock Documented
Studio 28
 

Best Videography

Assorted Studios
The Band Junkies
Myers Media
Nesmith Films
SquareUp Studios
 

Best Recording Studio

Atrium Audio
Full Tilt Productions
Green Room Studios
Rock Mill Studios
Shaw Ranch Studio
 

Best Live Music Venue

Burning Bridge Tavern
Chameleon Club
Club XL
The Englewood
The Party Barn
 

Best Music Lessons

Keystone Music & Arts Center
Melody Place Studios
Menchey Music Service
The Perfect 5th Musical Arts Center
Tone Tailors
 

Best Instrument Shop

BCR Music & Sound
Creter Guitar Shop
Dale’s Drum Shop
Tone Tailors
Woodshed Guitar Works
 
 

Sign up for our newsletter

Tags