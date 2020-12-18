It seems like a lifetime ago, but the first-ever Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame took place in a packed Whitaker Center at the very beginning of 2020. On March 25, 2021, the ceremony will return to the Whitaker Center for another year of recognizing the best music that Central Pennsylvania has to offer.

In addition to the annual awards, the hall of fame will add another five inductees. Those inductees include metal band Halestorm, songwriter Jeffrey Gaines and brothers and Big Band conductors Jimmy and Tommy Dorsey.

Tickets for the event go on sale to the public on Saturday, Dec. 26. Organizers note that the event could be pushed back if further COVID-19 restrictions occur. Read below for the full list of award categories and nominees, featuring several dozen Lancaster County natives.

Album/EP of the Year

Devon Beck, “One Side Expectations”

Joey Dalto, “All For You”

DANDY, “Wildflowers”

The Jeremy Edge Project, "The Jeremy Edge Project"

Lady Shakespeare, "Carpe Diem”

Hunter Root, “Mimicking the Sun Like Dandelions”

Sincerely SPADE, “First Capital’s First King”

Small Town Titans, “The Ride”

Suicide Puppets, “Tales of Living and Dying on Slaughter Ridge Road”

Wynton Existing, “Wicked Fabrications” Song of the Year D-Bo, "I Can't Breathe" Eternal Frequency, "Parasite" Chris Woodward & Friends, “Ritt’s Drunk Again” Stephanie Grace, "Talk" Nathan Merovich, "Mama's Song" Madison Ryan, "Avant Garden" Number of the Sun, "This Rose" Holly Serio, "Unplanned" Small Town Titans, "Rufflin' Feathers" Thelonius, "Melanin 19 (Ft. Daisy Maize)" Best Songwriter Drew Cooke Steven Courtney Olivia Farabaugh Conrad Fisher Nick Andrew Staver Best Youth Artist Brotality Addi Grace Carsyn Kinneman Pyxus Christian Yeager Best New Band/Artist Devon Beck Buckskin Whiskey Drew Cooke iamyoungrello Thrashic

Best Female Solo Artist

Elly Cooke

Olivia Farabaugh

Corinna Joy

Corina Rose

Evy Zee

Best Male Solo Artist

Shine Delphi

Devix

Hunter Root

John Rossey