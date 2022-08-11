Fans of the band Celtic Woman just got lucky.

American Music Theatre announced that Grammy nominated band Celtic Woman will return to the Lancaster performance venue for two performances on March 24 and 25. Both shows begin at 8 p.m.

The all-female music ensemble consists of four Irish women and has become a global sensation since the group’s founding in 2005. Celtic Woman celebrates Ireland’s rich heritage through music, taking the audience on a cultural journey. The group’s most recent album “Postcards from Ireland” was released in October 2021.

Featuring Irish dancers and a variety of traditional Irish instruments, Celtic Woman’s performance showcases the traditions of Ireland, while also including contemporary songcraft.

Tickets for each performances are $99 and go on sale Aug. 20. Tickets are available at the box office, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., or online at amtshows.com/celtic-woman.