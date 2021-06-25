The Celtic Fling and Highland Games return to Lancaster County this weekend, June 26 and 27, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The event is located on the grounds of Mount Hope Estate, home of the PA Renaissance Faire, at 2775 Lebanon Road in Manheim.

The two-day event celebrates all things Celtic. Over 90 merchants are available throughout the 35-acre grounds, showcasing items from traditional Celtic wares to Shire goods. Food options feature boxty potato cakes, scotch eggs, Shepherd’s pie, smoked corn beef and more.

Ten musical acts, including traditional pipe bands to modern Celtic rock bands, will span across six stages throughout the fairground.

The Annual Sanctioned Highland Games is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., at Bosworth Field. Professional competitors are participating in events such as weight throws, Scottish hammers and a Caber toss.

On Sunday at 10 a.m., a Catholic Mass will take place at Barn & Barrel. A Sunday brunch is offered after, at the Taproom & Grille.

Guests who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear face coverings.

Tickets are available online only, in advance and date specific. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Single-day, general admission for adults is $29.95, and $15.95 for children ages five to 11. Children four and under are admitted free without a ticket.

Additionally, a Friday Kick-Off event runs from 5 to 9:30 p.m. June 25, where guests can enjoy food and craft beverages at the Taproom and Grille. Tickets are not required for the Friday event.

Tickets can be bought at the Virtual Box Office here: lanc.news/CelticFling2021