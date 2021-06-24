When it comes to getting out and about for public gatherings these days, there’s a lot to celebrate in Lancaster.

And, on Friday, for the second year in a row, Celebrate Lancaster will be helping locals make merry all over the city — not merely in a couple of blocks of North Queen Street.

“Last year, I think we definitely learned that we wanted our roaming music trucks to be our outlet into the neighborhoods — to kind of create that community feel — (and) that celebrating Lancaster is a neighborhood event and not just something for the downtown,” Kayla Forgrave, special events manager for Lancaster Office of Promotion, said.

From 1998 to 2019, Celebrate Lancaster was mainly a downtown festival held about week before the Fourth of July, featuring food trucks and live music on Queen Street and capped off with a fireworks display shot off nearby.

Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented crowds from gathering safely.

In 2020, the event turned into a celebration of the city’s neighborhoods, with five trucks filled with musicians driven throughout the city, food trucks stationed in all four quadrants and two sets of fireworks folks could enjoy from their front porches.

This year, Forgrave said, the celebration will have a similar, but expanded, format.

“I start planning this event in January,” she said. “Even up to March, April, nobody had answers. So, I had to plan as if, with COVID-19, there would be no restrictions loosened.

“My main focus and goal that I’ve had this year ... is to really bring foot traffic into our brick-and-mortar restaurants and businesses,” Forgrave said.

“Having the roaming music trucks in all four quadrants of the city is something that I’m glad I tried last year,” she said. “This year, I feel like we’re making it more intentional and better. We have five roaming trucks, and then we have staggered out four other bands around town. So, I just like the community aspect of this type of Celebrate Lancaster.”

Friday celebration

All around the city Friday — between the food trucks operating from noon to 7 p.m., and the stationary band stages and roaming music trucks operating from 5 to 7 p.m., she said, people will be enticed to get out and support those restaurants and businesses.

In addition, she said, Friday marks the start of the summer’s “BYOB open seating” in Penn Square and Binns Park, where tables and chairs will be put out out so that people can grab some food, bring a bottle of wine and sit for up to two hours.

“We’re going to add some extra tables in the Fulton quadrant (of Penn Square), and we’re adding some pretty, twinkle lighting to spice it up a bit,” she said.

“We will have some public art installations in Penn Square, partnering with some local artists, right in the Fulton (bank) quadrant, near the Soldiers and Sailors Monument, which we did not do last year,” she added. “Hopefully, it will be something interactive.”

Again this year, there will be two separate fireworks displays at dusk.

“I thought it worked out great (in 2020),” Forgrave said. “I think that the fireworks were a great addition in the different locations.”

“I’m super excited about everything we have going on,” Forgrave said. “I just really hope people enjoy the events this year.

“I feel like, if I wasn’t working, I would take a bottle of wine and set up in Penn Square and watch all the music trucks go by,” she said. “I would love for people to set up a blanket or some chairs and stay in the parks and just be excited to be outside, compared to last year, you know?”

For more information, and maps of the mobile bands’ routes around the city, visit lanc.news/CelebrateLancaster2021 online.

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE FOR CELEBRATE LANCASTER The schedule for Celebrate Lancaster on Friday is as follows: From noon to 7 p.m., food trucks available around the city are: • Reunion Soul Food at Crispus Attucks, 407 Howard Ave. • Nano Grill, on South Duke Street in front of King Elementary School, (466 Rockland St.) • Mista Twista and Walko-Taco in Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave. • Souvlaki Boys in Binns Park, 120 N. Queen St. (5-7 p.m. only). From 5-7 p.m., bands and musicians who will be traveling through the city on trucks — each following a route through a different part of the city — will be DJ Watts, Julia Jordan Kamanda, Martini Brothers, Trash Juice and the Tuck Ryan Band. Bands playing at stationary stages around Lancaster, also from 5-7, are: • Mark DeRose Band in Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave. • Swing Combo Salsa Band at Binns Park, 120 N. Queen St. • PA Mambo Orquesta, 318 E. King St. • 3rd Power Family Soul, on South Duke Street in front of King Elementary School (466 Rockland St.) • Love Haters at 551 West, 551 W. King St. (6-9 p.m.). Fireworks will be shot off after dark (around 9 p.m.) in the following two locations: • Thomas Armstrong Boulevard, near Clipper Magazine Stadium. • Southeast Middle School, 431 S. Ann St.