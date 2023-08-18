After being rescheduled due to weather forecasts, Celebrate Lancaster will formally kick off Aug. 18.

The annual event, originally planned for June 16, brings food trucks, live music and more to Queen Street in downtown Lancaster.

Most of the event's details have not changed from the City of Lancaster's original plans; organizers have since updated specific road closures and expanded a dance party as part of the day's entertainment offerings.

Celebrate Lancaster, usually scheduled around the Fourth of July, was initially planned for an earlier date in 2023 to acknowledge Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

While postponed, that intention will still be reflected in the 2023 event's theme. The celebration, in collaboration with the Crispus Attucks Community Center, is themed "Honoring Umoja." In Swahili, Umoja means "unity."

Celebrate Lancaster will formally kick off at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 18.

Road closures begin at 7 a.m. and include East Grant St. from Christian St. to N. Queen St., the 000 and 100 blocks of N. Queen St. and Market St. from King St. to William Henry Place. Queen St. at Orange St. will close at 11 a.m.

The city will start to tow cars in these locations at 7 a.m.

"Traffic delays are to be expected during the event," says city spokesperson Amber Strazzo Righter. "Drivers should seek alternate routes or parking whenever possible."

There will be nearly two dozen food vendors parked on Queen Street, including Asian, African, Spanish and soul foods options.

There will also be two beer gardens, the Lancaster Rec beer garden at Ewell Plaza from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and another at Isaac's Craft Kitchen from 3-9 p.m.

Several local businesses and organizations will be on site, including the Lancaster Creative Factory, the Demuth Foundation, Decades, JHM Spray Art, Sparrow Artworx and many more.

Musicians and artists like Spoken Musik, Ever Sandoval, Arthur Brinson, Pro Human Future and Ralph Real & the Family Jam will perform at Penn Square between 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3-9 p.m.

DJ Jones will host decades-themed dance parties, with the '80s running from 5:15-6 p.m., '90s from 7:15-8 p.m. and the '00s from 9-10 p.m.

For more information, visit lanc.news/CelebrateLanc2023.