For those who live in Lancaster city, the entire month of May will be cause for celebration.

The Mayor's Neighborhood Month will return next month with block parties in several Lancaster city neighborhoods. This is the fifth year of celebrations.

"Neighborhood Month is an opportunity for all of us to celebrate the things that make our neighborhoods special. Lancaster is a diverse and vibrant place to call home," said Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace in a press release.

The City of Lancaster has hosted Neighborhood Month in June in past years. Amber Strazzo Righter, communications manager for the city, said the event was moved to May due to several other community events being held in June, including the Red Rose Run and Celebrate Lancaster.

The May block parties will feature food trucks, face painting, a DJ, mural installations, informational booths and more.

Here's where they'll be held.

— Northeast quadrant: May 3 from 5-7 p.m. at Sixth Ward Park, 680 E. Ross St.

— Southeast quadrant: May 10 from 5-7 p.m. at Milburn Park, 219 Dauphin St.

— Southwest quadrant: May 17 from 5-7 p.m. at Crystal Park, 525 1st St.

— Northwest quadrant: May 31 from 5-7 p.m. at Linear Park, between Harrisburg Ave. and Lemon St. The park crosses the intersection of West James and North Mulberry streets.

Lancaster city officials will also host a Comprehensive Plan Presentation from 4:30-7 p.m. May 24 at the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. The presentation will include draft policies and maps from the upcoming Comprehensive Plan, which is intended to guide the city's development. Registration is required and free to the public.

For more information about Mayor's Neighborhood Month, visit cityoflancasterpa.gov/neighborhoodmonth.