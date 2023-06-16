Celebrate Lancaster, an annual party that closes down several blocks of Queen Street each year, has been canceled for today, Friday, June 16, due to lightning in the weather forecast.

"The safety and well-being of our attendees, vendors and staff are of the utmost importance," says Lancaster city spokesperson Amber Strazzo Righter.

The City of Lancaster will work to reschedule the event, though no details had been announced as of noon Friday.

This is the first time that Celebrate Lancaster has been canceled or postponed in at least 11 years, says Strazzo Righter.

This year, the event was scheduled earlier to coincide with Juneteenth in collaboration with the Crispus Attucks Community Center. The theme, "Honoring Umoja," celebrates the Swahili word for "unity."

Lancaster Rec's beer garden in Ewell Plaza, which was originally going to be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. to coincide with Celebrate Lancaster, has changed its hours because of the weather forecast. As of noon Friday, Lancaster Rec announced the beer garden would instead be open from 4-10 p.m.

For more information, visit cityoflancasterpa.gov.